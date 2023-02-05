A longtime anti-nuclear activist vehemently opposes sending further aid to Ukraine as Russia continues waging a brutal war there after invading the country nearly a year ago.

In both writing and in an interview, Greg Mello, who heads the Los Alamos Study Group, has blamed U.S. foreign policy for goading Russia into invading its much smaller neighbor and thinks it’s time for U.S. and Ukrainian leaders to do whatever it takes to restore peace in the region — even if it means relinquishing some territories to Russia.

A peace agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin now will be more costly than eight months ago, but the longer the war drags on, the less favorable any negotiations will go for the West, Mello argues.

Popular in the Community