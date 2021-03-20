The anti-mask brigade marched through Santa Fe on Saturday morning to decry a year of public health orders.
On the Plaza, police offered face coverings to a group of around 40 to no avail.
"They agreed that if somebody from outside their group approached them, they would put masks on," said Santa Fe police Lt. Aaron Ortiz. "They remained peaceful and compliant."
Santa Fe County's green status under state public health restrictions prohibits gatherings larger than 20 and requires masks in public. Ortiz said nobody received a citation.
The march started around 10 a.m. at the Railyard with guitar music and hand drums. A pair of security guards kept maskless demonstrators out of the farmers market while at least seven police officers monitored the situation around the Plaza until around 12:30 p.m. Demonstrators held signs warning about vaccines and how lockdowns disproportionately affect the poor.
The state Department of Health announced Friday that 37.4 percent of New Mexicans 16 and older have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, and 22.4 percent of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.
David Gordon, who organized the event, said he believes the Earth is flat, and nobody he knows has contracted the virus. He said he is also planning to run for governor in 2022 as an independent on ideas like free health care, universal higher education and public banking.
"We stand in constitutional opposition to the public health orders. It's [our] right to come out here and [breathe] without a mask on," Gordon said. "We're under threat of arrest, but we're not hardcore — mostly grandmas who believe in the Constitution."
According to a news release from the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance, a coalition against public health orders and vaccines, similar rallies took place Saturday in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Edgewood, Las Cruces, Roswell, Portales, Silver City and Deming.
Was having lunch at The Shed and wondered what this was all about. Rolling my eyes.
Disguised.. those following the guidelines stay home. If we dont fine and make a stand we will be in this pandemic. Our city government is failing in this area. Our policing and lack of enforcement is very upsetting
[thumbup]
"David Gordon, who organized the event, said he believes the Earth is flat and nobody he knows has contracted the virus.". Definitely sounds like an expert in the medical field. I am willing to buy him a one way bus ticket to Dallas.
As all will see to follow. We offer evidence and all you will have are insults. Guess who wins?
Over 3,800 body bags in NM. Not insulting. Facts.
Same number of people that died last year. No overall rise in death statistics year-on-year. No flu or pneumonia anymore? PCR test notoriously unreliable. Fraudci making billions on top of his AZT massacre. The people who knowingly left asbestos in baby powder for 50 years now have a shot for you.
Dave. It is not about winning or losing. Stay on your selfish and ignorant path. Best of luck ese.
They remained "compliant"? If they were not in compliance with the health order, what were they in compliance with? Then again you can go to Sprouts at DeVargas Mall and see shoppers without masks and no staff "notices" because their own employees don't wear masks properly or think that Santa Fe is going to "open up" soon as if that meant no masks were going to be required. They also think that if you should expect good safety practices and caring about others, you should live in TX. Dumber than dirt for sure.
Could not agree more Stephanie. Unfortunately, human beings are truly not very intelligent and those people you have seen without masks are everywhere. Truly very selfish and ignorant not to be cognizant of protecting our community.
Disappointing that the New Mexican gives space to a flat earther. Don’t you have any better filler?
It happens to be my religion so go easy cowboy. To understand the FE paradigm you have to be intelligent enough to do the work, honest enough to respect the preponderance of evidence and honest enough to share your observations. Most people lack at least one of the three. Mt. Taylor can regularly be seen 100 miles from Santa Fe. There should be 6660 of curvature that would hide the mountain. Sitting right there. Impossible on a sphere. Simply no curve anywhere ever recorded.
Just to be clear. The virus is a hoax and the Earth is flat. All of this equates into religion? Please enlighten me on your educational background.
I have a BS in Journalism. Which means I read and think critically. Ana Garner's NM federal lawsuit lays out the fraud in excruciating detail. See https://nmstandsup.org/
We were there to assert everyone's right to assemble and breathe freely in our public space. 15 days to flatten the curve - one year later. Seeing a pattern?
Dave. As I stated before. Good luck ese.
One of the best recent demonstration of "curve" was carried out by flat earthers themselves: https://www.newsweek.com/behind-curve-netflix-ending-light-experiment-mark-sargent-documentary-movie-1343362
I'd like to say that nobody could make this stuff up, but it seems that I'm wrong about that.
There's also this, from George Takei: "I didn't spend my childhood in barbed wire enclosed internment camps so I could listen to grown adults today cry oppression because they have to wear a mask at Costco."
