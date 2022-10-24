NN Code Talker museum rendering.jpg

A conceptual rendering of the Navajo Code Talkers museum proposed for a site near Window Rock.

 Wilson & Company Courtesy photo

The son of a Navajo Code Talker requested Tuesday the state chip in $25 million for a museum to honor the legendary U.S. Marines whose undecipherable Native language helped turned the tide for America and its allies in World War II. 

Regan Hawthorne presented half a dozen renderings of the proposed museum to lawmakers on the interim legislative Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, telling them he is asking both New Mexico and the federal government to each contribute $25 million to build a museum as large as 54,000 square feet. 

Although lawmakers didn't directly address the hefty sum Hawthorne was requesting, they expressed strong support for a museum that would memorialize the efforts of the Navajos who used their language to confound the Japanese, helping U.S. forces to prevail in the Pacific. 

Popular in the Community