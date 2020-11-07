One old and controversial law in New Mexico is sure to be repealed in the fallout of last week's election.
An anti-abortion measure approved by the state Legislature in 1969 will be erased. In a roundabout way, voters have decided the issue.
Eight conservative Democratic senators helped all 16 Republicans save the anti-abortion law in 2019. The vote was 24-18.
But six of the conservative Democrats won't be in office when the Legislature convenes Jan. 19.
One died and was replaced by a more liberal lawmaker. The other five lost in primaries. Most of their successors are likely to vote for the repeal.
In addition, voters ousted two Republican senators from Albuquerque, Candace Gould and Sander Rue. They lost to progressive Democrats.
A third Republican senator, Bill Payne of Albuquerque, did not seek reelection. A Democrat won that seat, too.
The shifting tide will be more than enough to repeal the unenforceable law that has caused so much rancor.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and most of her fellow Democrats in the Legislature have targeted the law on grounds that it conflicts with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. They have another reason for worrying about the 51-year-old statute.
If the anti-abortion law remains in place, it might have teeth one day. The U.S. Supreme Court now has a 6-3 conservative majority. The justices could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision of 1973 that legalized abortion.
New Mexico's newly configured Senate will have 27 Democrats and 15 Republicans. More important to liberal Democrats is their side won the internal battle in primaries.
Progressives saw the defeat of Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, as their most satisfying victory, even though he is being replaced by a Republican. Smith, they reasoned, was a Democrat by title, a Republican by voting record.
After 32 years in the Senate, Smith told me he knew a movement by progressive Democrats could defeat him in the primary.
He said a single issue, the upcoming reapportionment of congressional and legislative districts, prompted him to run again.
Anyone complaining about gerrymandering won't have Smith to kick around.
****
The more liberal state Senate will also give hope to those pushing for legalization of recreational marijuana.
A marijuana bill died early this year in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee chairman, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, opposed the measure on grounds that it was written to make sure select companies profited.
Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, also is wary of marijuana legalization based on the black market that causes migraines for police in California.
The ongoing debate about recreational marijuana overshadows a growing government program.
New Mexico has gone from 4,300 medical marijuana patients in 2011 to 98,500 this year. Anyone who wants to buy marijuana legally already seems to have an avenue.
More than half of the state's medical marijuana patients — 52,373 — have a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.
***
Democrats dominated in New Mexico on Election Night with one exception. Freshman U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces lost her seat in embarrassing fashion.
Torres Small ran a race in which she tried being someone other than herself. She pandered to Republicans by criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for a comment that was anything but revolutionary.
He said he would “transition away from the oil industry," a position many Democrats agree with because of climate change.
Torres Small put her focus on Biden, even though she had ample reason to challenge Trump. The president this fall continued to falsely claim Mexico is paying for his border wall with Mexico. The wall runs through Torres Small's 2nd Congressional District.
Voters were left to choose between two candidates intent on pleasing Trump. Most supported the one running as a Republican — Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo.
Torres Small, who turns 36 next week, might still have a future in state politics. More likely, she will be remembered for ending her congressional career with a whimper.
****
Valencia County's long streak of picking the winner in presidential elections is over. Voters in Valencia went for Trump over Biden, 54 percent to 44 percent.
Valencia voters were on the winning side of 17 consecutive presidential elections from 1952 to 2016.
The Biden-Trump race was their first miss since 1948, when Valencia voters favored Republican Thomas Dewey over Democratic President Harry Truman.
Truman had a flair for language, as with this quote: "Every political battle I have I fight with everything I’ve got, and when it’s over I get hold of my opponent and we have a bourbon and branch and say, 'What can we do for the country?' ”
Those were the days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.