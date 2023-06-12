Oswald Werner was an adventurer, an academic and a cultural historian best known for his work with the Navajo people.

Werner, who studied and reported on the cultural anthropology and linguistics of the Navajo, died peacefully from natural causes March 26 at his apartment at the El Castillo retirement community. He was 95.

His family is planning a memorial service in Santa Fe sometime in July, said Derek Werner, one of his sons.

