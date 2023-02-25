ESPAÑOLA
In the mid-1980s, a Wyoming-based developer built two apartment complexes in Española using millions in loans from the federal government. Over the decades, both complexes have been cited repeatedly for safety violations and frequent violent crimes. Both have been devastated by catastrophic fires.
Until recently, both had also remained as housing options for some of the valley’s neediest residents.
Months ago, Santa Clara Apartments was shuttered and its tenants displaced. Residents at La Vista del Rio Apartments about a mile away know they could be next.
As residents of the complexes have dealt for years with unsafe conditions, public records released to The New Mexican show the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the rural housing program that helps to fund the apartments, completed just one annual inspection of the Santa Clara Apartments in five years and has only recently begun to take action against the complex’s owners.
On Friday afternoon, a cheery tune filled Avenida Cañada in Española, playing from an ice cream truck parked by an empty playground. A Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office cruiser inched around the parking lots of La Vista del Rio Apartments for the third time in a half-hour.
At La Vista del Rio, tenants have heard rumors they could be forced to leave their homes in a matter of months.
Property manager Yvonne Cordova, who has been on the job for a little more than a month, said she is doing everything she can to keep that from happening.
“I don’t know if we can save it, but I’m trying my best,” Cordova said. “For the people who live here — we have decent people here with kids. … They still deserve a place to live, even though it’s low income.”
The complex is owned by Bosley Management, of Sheridan, Wyo., which also operated the recently closed Santa Clara Apartments. Both facilities have been run for decades with the help of loans and subsidies from rural housing programs in, first, the Farmers Home Administration, and later, the Department of Agriculture. After the city of Española condemned Santa Clara Apartments last year — citing numerous fire hazards and safety violations — dozens of tenants were forced to leave after being given just two weeks’ notice.
In January, the USDA threatened owner John Bosley with litigation or other enforcement actions unless conditions improve at La Vista del Rio.
Cordova, who works for Bosley Management, said many of even the most recent renovations to the complex’s six apartment buildings have been in vain. New windows were broken within weeks, new hallway carpeting was quickly soiled with human waste and fresh paint was soon covered with new graffiti.
“I take one step forward, and then I’m 10 steps behind,” she said. “We’re trying to renovate, fix it up, but we can’t even keep it clean.”
During a November city public hearing that resulted in the condemnation of Santa Clara Apartments, a city firefighter and a local social worker, among others, testified they saw similar occurrences at La Vista del Rio: prostitution, open drug dealing, biohazards and unattended children.
Cordova on Friday said she understands most of these people, non-tenants or “trespassers,” are “stuck in life” and struggling with addiction but said she is exhausted by the near-constant need to perform the role of a security guard for each of the property’s six buildings.
Residents worry about the prospect of La Vista del Rio closing, but some expressed hope and belief the complex has improved under Cordova’s management.
Carrieann Sanchez, 62, said she has lived in the complex for five years. A housekeeper, she said she never planned to stay at La Vista del Rio that long, but she has found it difficult to find another place to live in the Española Valley.
“Yvonne is doing a good job,” Sanchez said. “Some people have left already, but [other people] don’t know where they’re going to go.”
Another tenant, a 39-year-old Marine veteran named Adam who declined to give his last name, said he has lived in a unit at La Vista del Rio for two years and never had trouble with maintenance or utilities.
He said he has noticed “a difference” since Cordova took over.
“My apartment is great — the plumbing works great, heater’s great,” he said. “I’ve never had an issue, unless mine is an anomaly, which wouldn’t logically make sense. … If Yvonne can get rid of the drug pushers, [the complex] could get cleaned up a little.”
Adam, who served in Afghanistan, said he has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder as well as drug addiction.
“I understand how trauma can lead to drug addiction,” he said. “It’s a sad thing, but ultimately, I got myself out of that with my faith, and I think that others can too.”
Meanwhile, those who left the Santa Clara Apartment have scattered to different dwellings, with mixed results.
Michelle Sandoval, a former tenant of the Santa Clara, said she moved into a new home only days ago after departing the complex.
Sandoval found a house just outside Española for her fiancé, herself and their cat and dog after staying in a local motel for months. Although they still needed to connect to the rural water system, she was relieved to have a place to call home.
She described the uneven outcomes other former Santa Clara tenants have had finding new housing so far. Some have secured new rentals, but only recently. Others were still looking, no longer receiving hotel vouchers from the state Department of Finance and Administration. She didn’t know about others.
USDA oversight scant
While many community members and former tenants have criticized the city and Bosley Management Inc. for the bitter end at the Santa Clara Apartments that displaced dozens of poor and disabled people, reports and correspondence obtained by The New Mexican provide details of the USDA’s scant oversight of both complexes during years of deteriorating conditions.
Both facilities were funded with loans from the USDA, and both appear to have received little attention from the department for years.
In response to a request from The New Mexican for digital copies of all inspection reports of both Santa Clara Apartments and La Vista del Rio since 2018, the department produced one “annual inspection” report of Santa Clara Apartments completed in September 2022. Letters indicate the department completed a physical inspection of La Vista del Rio at the time, but a report was not provided.
Prior to the inspections, the department contacted John Bosley over concerns regarding the two complexes in June 2021. Two letters from a USDA Field Operations Division official demanded he address safety concerns at both properties that had come to the department’s attention, but more than a year passed before the department completed an inspection.
A June 2, 2021, letter to Bosley lists a litany of violations, such as weeds, dog feces and debris including needles and syringes outside the property and exterior doors that were damaged to the point that they couldn’t close. It also cited interior damage such as worn and stained carpets and damaged, graffitied walls.
“The health and safety issues need to be remedied immediately,” wrote Miriam Haylett, a multifamily specialist with the USDA’s West Troubled Assets Servicing Team. “This includes servicing the fire extinguishers, repairing all of the exterior and interior doors and repairing the emergency lights in the building.”
Haylett also noted the crime at the complex and asked what sort of actions Bosley was taking to address this. Were there security cameras? Were tenants who commit crimes being evicted? How often was the site manager or security guard there?
“The property is a crime hub with over 400 emergency service calls to this property since Jan. 1, 2020,” Haylett wrote. “Although some of the calls are for medical issues, there are calls for crime as serious as ‘shots fired’ and a stabbing.”
Since then, the problems at both complexes appear to have grown worse.
According to the only inspection report completed in five years, department officials visited the property on Sept. 8, 2022, and reported violations in seven out of the 15 inspection categories, including utilities, windows, doors and siding. USDA officials noted “many windows throughout the property are either damaged or gone completely” and “feces and needles at and around the playground,” among other findings.
In an October letter, Haylett noted Bosley had submitted a “workout plan” of corrective actions for Santa Clara that while “very thorough, well written, and gives us background as to why the property is in its current state,” did not provide a timeline of when the concerns could be resolved. According to the letter, Bosley told the agency “lack of funds to resolve these issues” was responsible for the property’s state.
“As you are aware, the property is not currently decent, safe, sanitary or sustainable as it is currently being run,” Haylett wrote. “Unfortunately, due to the current conditions at this property, any resolution must address all of the issues to make the property safe and maintained for the residents. This property does not appear to be economically viable, without a substantial borrower contribution, considering all of the deferred maintenance and health, sanitary and safety issues that this property poses.”
One month later, after the city condemned Santa Clara Apartments, giving tenants two weeks to move out, the USDA wrote to say that “earlier attempts to resolve issues at the Santa Clara Apartments have not been successful.” The department threatened further action against Bosley, including “suing for specific performance and/or acceleration of your account.”
It is not clear what actions, if any, the department has taken against Bosley at this time.
On Jan. 17, the department sent a similar letter to Bosley regarding La Vista del Rio, warning of potential litigation over violations of Rural Development regulations and agreements in managing that property as well. The department rejected Bosley’s workout plan for La Vista del Rio the previous month and deemed the complex also did not appear economically viable “without a substantial outside contribution.”
Bosley did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for the USDA’s Rural Development program wrote in an email Friday the department would review questions from The New Mexican and respond the following week.
Yvonne Cordova acknowledged the task before her — fixing the complex’s problems — is an ambitious one involving factors she cannot control, such as crime.
She said she is “trying to make a difference” for La Vista del Rio’s current residents, and she called upon the community to work together to help her keep them in their homes.