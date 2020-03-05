TAOS — Local musician Melissa Crabtree was reported missing late last week by family members who said they hadn't heard from her in two weeks, the Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe announced Wednesday.
Hogrefe said Crabtree, 51, had a history of expressing suidical thoughts, and her vehicle was found near the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
He learned from Crabtree's friends that she was known to travel frequently, Hogrefe said, so he was hoping someone would come forward with information about her whereabouts.
Crabtree's family members reported her missing Saturday.
Searches of her home and vehicle offered no clues as to her whereabouts, the sheriff's office said. It had no information about where she was last seen.
According to court records, Crabtree kept a post office box in Arroyo Seco.
She had lived in the Taos area for years and was well-known in the local music scene. She had nearly 2,000 followers on her musician page on Facebook. Her most recent posts describe an international tour she embarked on in 2019. She also worked as a local river rafting guide and was profiled in Remarkable Women of Taos, a book spotlighting local women. The book was published in 2013 by Nighthawk Press.
Crabtree isn't the only Taos County woman to disappear in recent years.
Holly White, the former office manager for the Taos Center for the Arts, went missing nearly four years ago, not long before she was to turn 50. Her disappearance also remains a mystery.
Authorities said anyone with information regarding Crabtree's disappearance should call Taos Central Dispatch at 575-758-2216.
This story first appeared on the website of The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
