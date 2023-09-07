U.S. Senate candidate Ben Ralph Luna will never be confused with Sen. Ben Ray Luján.
Republican Luna listed no contributions and no cash on hand in his initial federal campaign report for New Mexico’s 2024 election.
Democrat Luján doesn’t stand for reelection until 2026, but he’s busy collecting cash. Luján had $730,000 in his campaign account, according to his most recent statement, filed June 30.
You can tap the donation button on Luna’s political website, but it doesn’t enable you to contribute to his nascent campaign. The connection steers you back to his bovine homepage rather than to a site primed for your credit card number.
Luján’s digital system for contributions accompanies almost all his emails.
The senator’s format of solicitations is identical to that of most professional politicians. Luján provides ready-made selections for donations of $5 to $250.
You can punch in larger or smaller amounts for Luján, though the minimum contribution is a buck. Even money-hungry senators won’t stoop to squeezing nickels or dealing in dimes.
Lack of money is Luna’s most obvious problem but not his only one. He is as unknown as he is underfunded.
From a standing start, Luna hopes to run against two-term Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich next year. Heinrich had $2.86 million in cash for the reporting period ending in June.
If the talent-dry Republican Party of New Mexico is left with Luna as its candidate, the organization might as well retire the elephant and adopt a white flag as its symbol.
Heinrich had the good fortune in 2018 of running against little-known Republican Mick Rich, a building contractor from Albuquerque.
Luna would be the second tomato can in succession the GOP offered in opposition to Heinrich. In fact, Rich was far better known than Luna.
Under the leadership of party Chairman Amarillo Steve Pearce, Republicans last year lost every statewide election in New Mexico.
Pearce didn’t even find a candidate to run for state auditor. Lethargic Libertarians did better than Pearce’s operation by at least nominating someone for the open auditor’s seat.
Luna looks like the perfect patsy for Democrats. He would be lucky to raise 10% of what Heinrich rakes in.
With Luna on the ballot, the national Republican Party would ignore New Mexico while pouring money into Senate races elsewhere.
Because state Republicans don’t have many options, they probably will end up with Luna or another unelectable nominee for the Senate.
Pearce, a former congressman, might have to call his own number to give Republicans a candidate who’s known to the public. But Pearce isn’t electable, either. He’s lost statewide races for governor and the Senate.
Had Pearce cultivated talent, the GOP would not have ostracized state Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho.
Harper began this year as the elected Republican whip of the House of Representatives. Fellow Republicans, most representing rural districts, ousted Harper from that position only 10 days after the legislative session began.
A brainy lawmaker with a doctorate in chemical engineering and affable personality, Harper is a Republican who could appeal to independents and some Democrats. He might have been groomed as a challenger to Heinrich or Luján. Instead, Harper’s own party tried to humiliate him.
Without question, the Republicans’ strongest candidate to challenge Heinrich would be former two-term Gov. Susana Martinez, who served from 2011 through 2018.
She could raise plenty of money and she still has a base. But Martinez promised to run the most transparent government in state history, only to do the opposite. For instance, she sealed payouts of $1.7 million to employees of the Department of Public Safety who had claimed they were victims of gender discrimination or sexual harassment.
Martinez also saw 10 of her vetoes overturned by the state Supreme Court and chaptered as laws. Warring with Democratic legislators, Martinez had refused to explain her vetoes, denying lawmakers any opportunity to modify the bills.
Aside from Martinez, the best-known Republican is former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti. But he lost recent elections for governor and the U.S. Senate.
Besides name recognition, Ronchetti wouldn’t offer anything in terms of electability. He’s the sort of retread candidate Heinrich would flatten.
Ant Thornton would have been an intriguing contender for the Senate, but he won’t run. A charismatic aerospace engineer, Thornton last year was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor on the losing ticket with Ronchetti.
For now, that leaves Luna. He describes himself as “an entrepreneur, independent citizen journalist and American patriot.”
He told me Thursday via text message his calendar was full, and he wasn’t immediately available to be interviewed.
If Luna is in the Senate race a year from now, he might be happy to be running. Heinrich would be elated.