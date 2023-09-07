U.S. Senate candidate Ben Ralph Luna will never be confused with Sen. Ben Ray Luján.

Republican Luna listed no contributions and no cash on hand in his initial federal campaign report for New Mexico’s 2024 election.

Democrat Luján doesn’t stand for reelection until 2026, but he’s busy collecting cash. Luján had $730,000 in his campaign account, according to his most recent statement, filed June 30.

