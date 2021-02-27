A Santa Fe County man in his 70s was among 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday by the state Department of Health.
The state also reported 275 new cases of the coronavirus, including nine infections in Santa Fe County, 105 in Bernalillo County and 31 in Doña Ana County.
New Mexico has recorded 184,888 cases since the pandemic started, resulting in 3,700 deaths.
Santa Fe County has had 9,582 infections and 139 fatalities.
As of Saturday, 227 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has administered 579,577 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and 661,843 New Mexicans have registered to get their shots using a state website.
