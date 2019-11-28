Pinpointing the worst government agency in scandal-ridden, inefficient New Mexico might seem like an impossible job.
The New Mexico Lottery Authority makes it easy.
This is the agency that recently gave its CEO, David Barden, a raise of $46,000 a year. That was a 26 percent bump, which probably was about nine times higher than any raise you received. Barden’s annual salary rose from $174,142 to $220,000.
Now he and his cohorts who run lottery are trying again to scare the public with their sky-is-falling economic forecasts.
Barden and his purported supervisors on the authority say lottery ticket sales will level off and then decline unless state legislators approve a new law reducing the amount of proceeds guaranteed for college scholarships.
He wants to offer bigger lottery prizes while money for scholarships shrinks. Barden says this would be a temporary setback for the scholarship program. Once he entices new throngs of gamblers to buy lottery tickets on the slender hope of winning a multimillion-dollar jackpot, more money than ever will flow to the scholarship program.
All the evidence in New Mexico shows that Barden’s proposal would lead to brisker business for lottery vendors and more spending on advertising lottery jackpots. There is not a stitch of proof that it would help send more kids to college or cover a larger share of their expenses.
Still, Barden and glib lobbyists for the vendors annually ask state legislators to repeal the law mandating that 30 percent of gross lottery revenues be designated for college scholarships.
In most years, the requirement has translated to more than $40 million for scholarships. The program is a ringing success story in a state that too often makes headlines for failures in education.
It has helped more kids go to college and graduate with minimal debt for student loans.
The only flaw in the system was the greed of university administrations. They saw a cash cow in the scholarship program and milked it by regularly raising tuition. Legislators have worked to lessen that problem with reforms on how the scholarships are administered.
But to hear Barden tell it, the state is missing a revenue stream wider than the Rio Grande. If he only had more money for prizes and advertising on the front end, the lottery someday would provide even more money for scholarships.
Barden, with a higher salary than the governor, would bear no risk if legislators ended the 30 percent guarantee for scholarships. Students are the only ones who could lose.
Barden’s proposal is the sort of trickle-down economics that President Ronald Reagan used to help his wealthy pals. Reagan succeeded in making a favored few richer with a revised tax code that came at the expense of poorer people. The middle class has been shrinking ever since.
Under state law, the only reason the lottery exists is to provide college scholarships. But some lawmakers buy into Barden’s proposal, ignoring ample evidence that the system in place is best for students.
The Legislature waited until 2008 to establish the mandate that 30 percent of gross lottery revenues would be used for scholarships. Only then did the scholarship fund regularly exceed $40 million a year.
When the lottery was freer to manage its financial affairs, it never came close to providing that amount to send kids to college. Instead, the lottery spent more money on administration and vendors.
This is one reason to be skeptical of the lottery brass. Another is the fat raise it awarded to Barden on grounds that he was underpaid.
Lottery Authority Chairman Dan Salzwedel said Barden’s salary was “below market” for lottery administrators.
Fred Nathan, who leads the public policy organization Think New Mexico, doubted Salzwedel’s accounting. Nathan had his interns called 43 state lotteries, and they uncovered some eye-opening data.
New Mexico’s lottery is the 40th largest in the nation in revenues, but Barden’s salary is the sixth-highest for an administrator.
“He makes more than directors of the lotteries in Texas, California, New York and Florida, which have multibillion-dollar revenues compared with New Mexico’s $143 million,” Nathan said.
To put a finer point on it, Barden has a higher base salary than his counterparts in the four most populous states.
You have to give him his due. He hit the jackpot without buying a ticket.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-490-1048.
Apparently what the lottery board fails to realize is that the lottery playing public can do the math. Bigger prizes don't mean a thing if there is absolutely next to zero chance to win. You can't lose if you don't play!
I agree that it needs to be needs based but also has to have a grade point threshold.
Regarding the New Mexico college fund, is it possible to introduce a bill that requires that the fund cover student tuition at 100%? UNM student enrollment is in decline because of the decrease in funding for college tuition. For those whom possess a law degree, please consider proposing legislation. The theoretical bill would require that an educator be at the helm of the education fund that exists from the New Mexico state lottery.
Excellent article Milan, thank you for once again exposing the dark, corrupt, and incompetent underbelly of NM government. Your first sentence says it all. The when we see incompetent bureaucrats like this, and no doubt he is the tip of the iceberg, paid lavish salaries to accomplish very little, we know how bloated and unnecessary so much of NM government really is. Thank you Fred, for exposing the exaggerations and outright lies that are used to hoodwink gullible and ignorant state officials and legislators into accepting things at face value. They should know better, and do some fact checking of their own, but hey, they don't think it is their money they are wasting, just ours.
While Milan's criticism of Barden is of course on point, he misses the big picture. What is uncommon across the many state lotteries is that NM Lottery is NOT needs based. The result; we are taking money from lower class bettors and giving scholarships to many kids who don't need them. Most other states use a needs based system, and NM should also that. The other major problem that Milan does not address is the pathetic, corrupt, New Mexico Boards and Commissions scheme. The Lottery Board is simply one of many corrupt Boards, including the NM Law Enforcement Academy Board. The LEA Board is "Chaired" by AG Hector Balderas, with NMSP Chief Johnson on the Board. This means that the LEA is effectively "above the law" and that is how they act. The result; a corrupt NM police training system. So, yes, Milan addresses a small problem, but ignores the underlying major problems. Petty... Our whole, corrupt, Boards and Commissions scheme needs attention and reform.
There could be a variety of awards: some
That are needs based and some that reward excellence- both things are vital if New Mexico is to attract competitive students. The utter lack of concern for students of any kind displayed by the board is a shameful thing, but which students fe true help is another issue and should both promote excellence and help those in need, as both areas are imperative.
I still find it amusing that in a state with a dreadful educational outcome which is allegedly trying to improve its educational system, we delegate scholarship funding to small potatoes gamblers rather than making it a critical legislative line item. For example, the NYS Regents Scholarships.
https://www.hesc.ny.gov/pay-for-college/financial-aid/types-of-financial-aid/nys-grants-scholarships-awards/nys-scholarships-for-academic-excellence.html
But lucky us. Our football and basketball coaches get all they could ever dream of.
Yet another insightful column from the best columnist in NM. Thank you!
Here we go again! Will they ever leave the Lottery Scholarship alone? Thank you, Milan, for keeping your readers informed.
Another greedy bureaucrat! And only 30 percent of the lottery money goes to scholarships--a leaking vessel that supports bureaucrats and retailers and screws students! Who would have thought that could happen in NM!
I'm shocked, shocked to find out there is greed and selfishness going on here!
