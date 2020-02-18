A Pecos Middle School boys basketball coach has been arrested on charges of raping and sexually exploiting several students since 2013.
Joshua Rico was arrested Friday on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child between ages 13 to 18, four charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal sexual communication with a child and extortion.
Rico, 24, is the third basketball coach from Pecos to be accused of similar crimes. In November, former boys assistant coach Dominick Baca pleaded guilty to raping two Pecos High School students in 2017 and 2018. In May 2018, former Pecos Middle School boys coach Apolonio Blea was charged with raping a 14-year-old female Mora student while he was a basketball manager at Mora in 2016. The case was dismissed in 2019, pending further investigation.
Pecos High School head boys coach Ira Harge Jr. referred comment to district Superintendent Fred Trujillo. In an emailed statement, Trujillo wrote the school district initiated contact with state police and Rico was immediately fired as a middle school basketball coach. He added that the district continues to cooperate with the investigation.
An arrest warrant filed with the San Miguel Magistrate Court stated Rico, using "erikromero1232" and "Chris Lujan" as aliases, exchanged numerous nude photos with a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat during a one-year period and Rico threatened he would expose her through social media if his sexual demands were not met.
Officers were sent to the high school Jan. 23, the warrant stated, and talked to the girl and Rico. According to the warrant, Rico told officers that he "accidentally" sent a photo of his genitals to her when she asked him for one. He said he knew her age and that she was a Pecos student. Officers then seized his phone, the warrant stated.
In a subsequent interview six days later, the girl said she received a photo of Rico's genitals from a Snapchat account that displayed his name in 2019, according to the warrant, but did not report it because she didn't want to get Rico in trouble. At that time, she told officers, she friended the "erikromero 1232" account and the demands for sexual photos and videos began.
The warrant stated that the girl made the connection between Rico and the other account based on the identical background in the photos.
Upon examining Rico’s phone, the warrant stated, officers discovered three other current and former Pecos students had interactions with Rico.
A former student admitted in the warrant she had a consensual sexual relationship with Rico from 2016-18 in which they shared photos and videos with each other through Snapchat. When she broke off the relationship, the warrant stated, she friended a “Chris Lujan” on Snapchat and he threatened to expose her with “nudes” of her unless she complied with his demands. The girl said communication between the two ceased in late December.
It was during this time the former student and Rico engaged in sexual activity, the warrant stated, but she said she would not have if she wasn't being blackmailed.
The warrant stated that the former student also determined Lujan and Rico were the same person because of the background in the photos. The girl said that when Lujan made an additional Snapchat account, it connected to one she knew belonged to Rico, the warrant stated.
The former student also said Rico purchased alcohol for her and her friends during homecoming in 2019.
The warrant stated another former student said she engaged in sexual activity with Rico during her junior or senior year in high school.
A current student stated in the warrant that Rico sent her two nude photos through Snapchat when she was a sixth grader from August 2013 to May 2014.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.