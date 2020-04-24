An Albuquerque attorney has filed another civil lawsuit against former teacher and convicted child molester Gary Gregor and Española Public Schools, saying Gregor sexually assaulted her client, Jane Doe, in the 2007-08 school year when Gregor was a fourth grade teacher at Fairview Elementary.
Gregor, 63, who also taught in Santa Fe, was convicted of molesting three other students at the school and was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. He is awaiting trial in two more criminal cases that accuse him of sexually assaulting students in Santa Fe.
The lawsuit, filed Friday in state District Court, seeks an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages plus legal costs.
Attorney Carolyn Nichols said Friday that the girl identified only as Jane Doe in her lawsuit is the 10th plaintiff she has represented in lawsuits against Gregor.
The suit also names former Fairview Elementary Principal Ruby Montoya as a defendant, repeating previous claims that Montoya didn’t act on students’ complaints against Gregor because they were friends.
Montoya referred questions to her attorney, Jerry Walz, who said he couldn’t comment Friday because he had not yet seen the complaint.
Española Public Schools previously agreed to pay settlements totaling about $21 million to plaintiffs who said they were violated by Gregor.
