A crew member for the Rust film production has been hospitalized for treatment of a poisonous spider bite he suffered on the set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.
Jason Miller, a pipe rigger and lamp operator, was bitten by a brown recluse spider while helping to wrap up the Alec Baldwin production following the Oct. 21 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by his family. Santa Fe County sheriff’s detectives are still investigating the shooting, in which they say Baldwin fired a prop revolver with a live round during a rehearsal.
Within days of being bit, Miller was experiencing severe symptoms, including necrosis — the decay of tissue — and sepsis. He is being treated at a Lovelace hospital in Albuquerque and could face an arm amputation.
”He has been hospitalized and endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation,” the GoFundMe page says. ”It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team at Abq Lovelace is able to save his arm. If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family.”
The Miller family could not be reached for comment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, brown recluse spiders are often found in Southern or Midwestern states. While their bites are venomous, they cannot bite humans without some form of counterpressure or unintentional contact that traps them against skin.
In New Mexico, these spiders are found most often in the eastern part of the state along the Pecos River Valley and live inside small cracks or cavities in buildings or under rocks, according to the University of New Mexico’s Museum of Southwestern Biology.
In 2014, state Rep. Ernest Chavez, D-Albuquerque, retired after his health deteriorated due to a potential brown recluse spider bite. The illness landed him in an intermediate care center.
