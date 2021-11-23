Jill and Rick Moritz were living in Loveland, Colo., in 1977 when they made a discovery that would change their lives.
One of their favorite musical groups, Seals and Crofts, was profiled in People magazine, and they learned from the article the band members belonged to the Bahá’í faith. The article included a rundown of the religion’s basic teachings.
“One of those is the equality of women and men,” Rick Moritz said. “My wife and I were very much active in the Women’s Liberation Movement, so this got my wife’s interest piqued immediately.”
The story also said Jimmy Seals was part of an interracial marriage. “We found that very interesting and very inspiring,” Moritz said.
Within a few months of learning about the faith, the Moritzes had looked up the local Bahá’í group and “we were on our way,” Rick Moritz said.
The couple are now among about 100 members of the Santa Fe Bahá’í community. As most Santa Feans and residents nationwide prepare for their annual Thanksgiving celebrations, this group will be celebrating one the most important holy days of their faith, the Day of the Covenant, which begins at sunset Wednesday and ends at sunset Thursday.
Celebrants spend the holiday in fellowship studying their relationship to the faith.
Normally, Bahá’ís get together en masse for the holiday. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be held in small groups or online.
The Bahá’í faith, established in Iran in the 19th century by the religion’s central figure, Bahá’u’lláh, teaches unity as its primary message. Adherents believe Bahá’u’lláh is the latest incarnation of God’s messengers on Earth, following a long line of prophets that dates back to Abraham in 5,000 B.C. The continuum includes Krishna, Moses, Zoroaster, Buddha, Jesus Christ, Muhammad, the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh.
In the same way John the Baptist foretold the arrival of Jesus Christ, the Báb (1819-1850) foretold the arrival of a new prophet of God named Bahá’u’lláh. Bahá’u’lláh (1817-1892) established the Bahá’í religion before facing exile and imprisonment in Tehran, and his son, ‘Abdu’l-Bahá, then spread the teachings across the world.
The Day of the Covenant celebrates the day ‘Abdu’l-Bahá (1844-1921) was appointed the leader of the faith. This year, Bahá’ís will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of Abdu’l-Bahá’s passing.
“Each of the major religions has had one basic tenant,” said Sue Khozein, chairwoman of the Santa Fe Bahá’í Spiritual Assembly. She became a member of the faith while studying at St. John’s College in Santa Fe as a young woman. Khozein, 69, now serves as an elected officer within the Bahá’í community.
“Jesus Christ brought love. Buddha brought compassion,” she said. “Bahá’u’lláh – the main teaching that he has is unity, a unity that is built on justice.”
Khozein grew up in Santa Fe and left to teach children in Ecuador and adults in Iran. She said she grew up attending the Christian Science Sunday School.
“Because Bahá’u’lláh was born and raised in what was then Persia, the first believers were all Iranian,” she said, adding Bahá’ís who weren’t raised in the religion now come from all faiths.
Randy Freeman, 71, of Santa Fe was introduced to the Bahá’í Faith in 2002 at what he called a low point in his life. “I read the Four Gospels of the New Testament and developed a bond with Jesus Christ,” said Freeman, who grew up in the Christian religion.
At the same time, he was introduced to a number of Bahá’ís and began studying with them. “I began to see that Báb and Bahá’u’lláh represented the return of the message of Christ,” he said.
Unable to decide on a Christian denomination, Freeman joined the Bahá’í community. “It’s amazingly simple — I have to declare that Bahá’u’lláh is the manifestation of God for this age, and that I agree to follow his guidance and teachings.”
Bahá’u’lláh spoke and wrote extensively about the unity of God, religion and humanity, and about world peace and a new world order. He supported the elimination of prejudice and equality between the sexes. He also espoused a harmony between religion and science and the elimination of extreme wealth and poverty. Additionally, he wanted to compel education and prohibit slavery.
Rick Moritz, who serves as the public information officer for the Santa Fe Bahá’í Spiritual Assembly, said the Day of the Covenant serves a second purpose.
“We also use this day to celebrate the eternal covenant God has with humanity,” he said. “That is, there’ll always be another great teacher to take us another step forward.”
