The weather is wonderful. But that's a troubling sign to parched parts of New Mexico.
The weather pattern known as La Niña is predicted to recur this winter, bringing drier conditions to an already drought-plagued Southwest.
With a La Niña, the Pacific Ocean's surface cools near the equator, causing atmospheric changes that push rainstorms north as they approach the U.S. This generally leaves southwestern regions more arid than normal.
The clear, dry weather that New Mexico has seen in recent weeks likely will extend through the month. Experts say that is a sign of the coming La Niña, which typically peaks in December and weakens during the spring, the National Weather Service said Monday.
"The chances of precipitation — a lot of zeroes on the map," meteorologist Daniel Porter said of next week's forecast.
Temperatures will climb to a few degrees above normal by the weekend, and up to 40 mph gusts will be felt through parts of Northern New Mexico, especially in the mountains, as a jet stream passes through the Four Corners area, Porter said.
At the moment, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the state in significantly better shape than a year ago when roughly half of New Mexico was immersed in extreme drought, but there are still too many areas suffering severe drought, meteorologist Scott Overpeck said.
A decent monsoon can be credited with easing the state's prolonged drought overall, but La Niña probably will erase much of that relief, Overpeck said.
"We should see our drought conditions get worse in the coming months," Overpeck said.
La Niña tends to dissipate by summer, and the weather that follows determines the seasonal severity of wildfire risks, depleted water supply and even pest infestations in forests.
This year's monsoon season offered much-needed rain for rivers, reservoirs, forests and farmers after a La Niña caused an exceptionally dry winter in the wake of a drought-stricken 2020.
In early summer, water managers and growers braced for the worst before the rains came.
Overpeck said the Pacific already has cooled a half a degree below normal and the temperature will continue to drop under La Niña.
Every two to three years, a La Niña occurs, which typically is followed by a neutral phase or an El Niño, a reverse weather pattern in which the Pacific warms, Overpeck said.
Porter said a La Niña usually lasts nine to 12 months before cycling into one of the other phases. Sometimes a La Niña will drag on for multiple years, Overpeck said, adding that this one has become a "double dip."
"Hopefully we get out of this, and next summer we get into that neutral phase again and, hopefully, pushing toward that El Niño phase," Overpeck said.
