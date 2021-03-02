Another COVID-19 case has emerged at the Roundhouse — the first time since five cases were detected near the onset of the legislative session more than a month ago.
Raul Búrciaga, director of the New Mexico Legislative Council Service, reported Tuesday that one positive test result was reported among the 66 people tested Monday.
Contact tracing was initiated as a result of the case, Burciaga wrote in an email.
“Two individuals are in quarantine,” he wrote. “Deep cleaning was conducted in the area of the infected individual.”
In discussions with the state Department of Health, “the appropriate measures have been taken,” Burciaga wrote.
In late January, five people, including a Republican lawmaker, tested positive for the virus just two weeks into the 60-day session. No cases had been detected among lawmakers, staffers or members of the media until now.
