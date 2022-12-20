William Chalmers, 68, moves about on a gnawed left leg. His ribs are sore, a knot protrudes from the back of his head and his left elbow aches.
None of it stops him from working or casting an eagle eye for the man, woman and beast responsible for the attack that injured him.
It was 10:03 p.m. Dec. 12 when Chalmers finished his shift as a cashier at Albertsons Market, 3001 S. St. Francis Drive. He stepped into the cold and was mauled by what he describes as a white pit bull.
“He charged me right away,” Chalmers said. “I took judo in college, and I learned how to fall.”
That was fortunate. The dog, a muscular 40 or 50 pounds, took down
154-pound Chalmers. In several seconds of fury, the animal bit Chalmers below his left knee, on his shin and ankle. The scrum caused the other injuries to Chalmers’ head, arm and torso.
Though Chalmers used a male pronoun to describe the dog, he isn’t sure of its gender.
What’s clear is the dog was not on a leash. A man and woman accompanied the unrestrained canine in the parking lot.
The man ran over to pull the dog off Chalmers. As he lay on the ground, Chalmers remembers the woman repeatedly screaming, “Are you all right?”
He wasn’t, but he gathered himself and decided he didn’t require medical treatment. The couple and the dog disappeared.
Chalmers phoned the nonemergency police line to report the attack. An officer with the city Animal Services Division rang Chalmers about midnight to gather details.
What happened to Chalmers bears similarities to another dog-biting case in July.
Edwin Rivera, 74, walks three miles several times a week to stay fit. He was near the drug treatment center at 1264 Rodeo Road when he said a white-and-gray pit bull raced across four lanes of traffic and attacked him.
Bitten below the left knee, Rivera scrambled to escape from the dog on a morning thick with traffic. He swerved unintentionally from a dirt path onto the road. Drivers braked to avoid Rivera and the dog, but no one got out to help him.
That dog wore a leash but its owners let him run free. Rivera said the animal was with a man and a blond woman. He’d seen them with the dog in the parking lot of the drug treatment center.
With Rivera under attack, the man ran across the road to retrieve his pit bull. Rivera lost sight of the couple and the dog after that. He suspects they hid behind a piñon tree as he attended to his bleeding leg.
Rivera and Chalmers were attacked about a mile apart. The most dissimilar part of their cases was the aftermath.
Rivera required emergency hospital treatment and received antibiotics.
He also reported the dog-biting case to the Animal Services Division but said nothing came of it.
I filed a public records request to obtain the report. It contained less information than Rivera provided to me. He says he could be helpful in an investigation to keep a vicious dog from hurting someone else.
“I would know the dog if I saw it again. I can’t take the picture out of my mind,” Rivera said.
Chalmers said he also could identify the dog that attacked him. He caught a glimpse of a couple on the street with a pit bull two nights after being bitten. Chalmers called Santa Fe police officers, and they arrived promptly to help investigate. It wasn’t the same dog.
Panhandlers, including a handful accompanied by dogs, frequent parking lots and intersections around the Albertsons Market. Some of the people seeking handouts are aggressive enough to follow shoppers and store employees. The dog’s attack on Chalmers led Albertsons to make a change at the St. Francis store.
“In response to the incident, we are adding increased security personnel to monitor team members and guests as they leave the store,” an Albertsons spokesman in Lubbock, Texas, told me Tuesday.
Chalmers said the security crew works from 6-11 p.m. To heighten his own security, he said, he has started carrying pepper spray and a stun gun.
A native of Iowa, Chalmers worked for nearly a quarter century as an actor. He appeared in General Hospital and many other other television programs.
His movie credits include Dragnet, with Dan Aykroyd, and one of the Columbo murder mysteries.
Any Hollywood glamor faded. “My wife died. I went broke and drove a semi for
10 years,” Chalmers said.
He settled in Santa Fe in 2017 and went to work for Albertsons in January.
Chalmers started as a courtesy clerk before becoming a cashier.
It’s hard work at a fast pace. Chalmers says most of the people are OK.
There’s no hazard pay for contending with the ones who congregate outside the store with a hostile dog roaming at will.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.