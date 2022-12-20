William Chalmers, 68, moves about on a gnawed left leg. His ribs are sore, a knot protrudes from the back of his head and his left elbow aches.

None of it stops him from working or casting an eagle eye for the man, woman and beast responsible for the attack that injured him.

It was 10:03 p.m. Dec. 12 when Chalmers finished his shift as a cashier at Albertsons Market, 3001 S. St. Francis Drive. He stepped into the cold and was mauled by what he describes as a white pit bull.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

