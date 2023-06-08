A man approached Spencer Snyder at the gym Thursday morning and asked whether the city water service at his home had been restored.

Snyder happily reported the good news: Yes, he has running water again. He also has no balance due on his city account, thanks to an anonymous donor who paid his bill.

Snyder, 82, lived without water at his Santa Fe home throughout April and May, after racking up more than $5,000 in unpaid bills from the city’s Utility Billing Division. While he maintained he wasn’t the cause of that water usage, city officials insisted their records of his water consumption were accurate.

