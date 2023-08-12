Auctioneer Dal Payne winces as a hesitant bidder narrowly misses the cutoff Saturday during the Museum of New Mexico Foundation's annual Navajo rug auction. Collectors bid on some 160 rugs from 90 different weavers at the museum fundraiser in the Palace of the Governors courtyard.
Auctioneer Dal Payne winces as a hesitant bidder narrowly misses the cutoff Saturday during the Museum of New Mexico Foundation's annual Navajo rug auction. Collectors bid on some 160 rugs from 90 different weavers at the museum fundraiser in the Palace of the Governors courtyard.
Auctioneer Bob Payne encouraged excitement from the older crowd seated in the courtyard of the Palace of the Governors on Saturday.
“Folks, come alive here!” he called, as event organizers sold one rug for $600 and another for $4,500. “Take advantage of some of these.”
The Museum of New Mexico Foundation has held an annual Navajo Rug Auction at the courtyard, a fundraiser for the foundation, since 1990.
The foundation gathers rugs mostly from traders — with a few donated from collectors or bought directly from artists — throughout the year, and the auction attracts longtime collectors and first-time buyers alike.
This year’s featured about 170 rugs from 90 weavers of various sizes and styles, ranging in value from $500 to $35,000, said Teresa Curl, the vice president of retail for the foundation. Some people leave with a real deal on rugs sold for half of their retail value; others get into “bidding wars” that go far above rugs’ listed value, Curl said.
The Museum of New Mexico Foundation uses proceeds from the auction to support four state museums — the New Mexico History Museum, New Mexico Museum of Art, Museum of International Folk Art, and Museum of Indian Arts and Culture — as well as six state monuments and the Office of Archaeological Studies.
The breadth of designs crafted by Navajo weavers attracts many to their artwork, explained Cathy Notarnicola, a curator of Southwestern history at the New Mexico History Museum.
“If you look at Pueblo weaving and Navajo weaving, there are a lot of similarities technologically,” she said. “But Navajo weavers really took it to the next level as far as experimenting with designs and different yarns and different colors. It’s a much more prolific tradition.”
Symmetrical patterns incorporating diamonds and other designs in black, brown, white and gray are characteristic of the Two Grey Hills style, for example. Pictorial rugs incorporate images such as sheep or trains using a rainbow of color.
Some weavers create impressionistic textiles of landscapes or realistic designs almost like photo realism, Notarnicola said.
Joel Wendt started collecting Navajo rugs — primarily pictorials and sandpainting rugs — soon after moving to Albuquerque, 35 years ago. He has been to nearly every rug auction at the Palace of the Governors since the fundraiser began.
“Once you start learning about the rugs, you start going to auctions, you start going to trading posts,” he said.
Wendt can hang about 30 rugs in his house and his growing collection now has “well more” than that, he said.
Most buyers and collectors get Navajo rugs through a middleman, who are mostly Anglo traders, Notarnicola said.
Whereas tourists can visit and deal directly with Pueblo artists, Navajo weavers are spread out in the vast Navajo Nation, which formed a niche for traders dating back to late 1800s, she said.
“Navajo weavers have told me that they would rather do something like Indian Market where they’re set up and selling directly to buyers because then they get more money, so it would be ideal to have direct consignments,” she said.
“But I don’t know how you would do that; you’d have to know a lot of weavers,” she continued. “A lot of weavers that I talk to today like to sell directly to people, but not everyone has the capacity because they live on a reservation that’s pretty remote and don’t always have contacts or a way to get to a show like Indian Market ... so they have to deal with traders to some degree.”
John Benson, another buyer at the auction, started collecting Navajo rugs after he moved to Santa Fe five years ago from California.
He bought two rugs from weavers on the Navajo Nation while with a friend who worked for the nation for decades, which sparked Benson’s interest in the rugs, he said.
He joked it’s a passion that could put him into debt.
“I try to restrain myself, but it’s difficult,” he said with a laugh, eyeing several rugs before Saturday’s auction.
People can learn more about Navajo weaving from a new exhibit at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture called Horizons: Weaving Between the Lines with Diné Textiles, on display until June.