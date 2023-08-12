Auctioneer Bob Payne encouraged excitement from the older crowd seated in the courtyard of the Palace of the Governors on Saturday.

“Folks, come alive here!” he called, as event organizers sold one rug for $600 and another for $4,500. “Take advantage of some of these.”

The Museum of New Mexico Foundation has held an annual Navajo Rug Auction at the courtyard, a fundraiser for the foundation, since 1990.

081223 jw rug auction2.jpg

Jan Shepard celebrates her winning bid Saturday during the Museum of New Mexico Foundation's annual Navajo rug auction.
081223 jw rug auction4.jpg

Teresa Curl with the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and her son Isaac Curl unfold a large rug so prospective buyers can get a better look Saturday during the foundation's annual Navajo rug auction.

