In the latest sign COVID-19 has the power to interrupt lives, customs and religious practices, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced it is postponing the annual Holy Week pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó.
The archdiocese's website posted a notice discouraging individual pilgrims from visiting the Santuario "because of the increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and passing it on to another who may be gravely harmed.
"For those who insist upon visiting the Santuario at this time and are not willing to or able to postpone their pilgrimage to a later date when the danger has passed, we ask that social distancing and proper safety protocols be strictly self-enforced to protect fellow pilgrims and their families."
Every spring, pilgrims from around the state and world make the trip to the 19th-century Roman Catholic shrine to reflect on personal blessings, seek forgiveness for sins and remember the sacrifices Jesus made.
The tradition culminates on Good Friday, when tens of thousands of people visit the shrine.
New Mexico health officials have been urging citizens to stay at home as much as possible, avoid social interaction with large groups and not take part in any activity involving 50 people or more.
Last week the archdiocese and other churches in Santa Fe announced they would not hold weekend services in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
As of Monday, 21 New Mexicans had tested positive for the illness.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
