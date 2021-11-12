Scores of bicyclists are expected to gather Saturday morning at Violet Crown Cinema in the Railyard for the start of an annual event that's part race, part "madcap scavenger hunt" and all about stamping out hunger during the holidays.
Cranksgiving, a national Thanksgiving food drive on two wheels, began as a small, friendly, competition in Santa Fe in 2007 and has steadily grown, organizers said in a news release.
In 2019, the last year the event was held on bicycles, about 120 cyclists collected more than 2 tons of edible goods for The Food Depot, a regional food bank, the release said.
Last year, a virtual version of Cranksgiving gathered 4 tons of frozen turkey for The Food Depot.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on Violet Crown's outdoor patio.
"Bring a bike, a bag, a lock, and $15-$20 to buy food," the local Cranksgiving website advises. "Navigate city streets, urban trails and store aisles to find the specific ingredients for this year’s holiday meal."
Categories for winning riders and teams include the following: Fastest Man, Fastest Woman, Fastest Small Team, Fastest Large Team, Most Food Collected and Best Dressed.
For more information, visit cranksgivingsantafe.com.
