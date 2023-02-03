Marvin Cordova, left, and his partner, Christopher Mendonca, pet Enola, a puppy they are thinking of adopting, on Friday as their children, Olivia Cordova, 16, and Hunter Cordova, 13, look on at Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
Caleb Zgonina of Pecos, an adoption counselor, speaks to Marvin Cordova, center right, and his daughter, Olivia Cordova, 16, back right, and his son, Hunter Cordova, 13, on Friday at Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has changed the way it takes in unwanted pets in hopes of reducing the number of animals at the overwhelmed facility.
CEO Jack Hagerman said the shelter has been operating at well above 200% capacity for the last two and a half years. In response, the organization has implemented a new model that aims to keep pets at home with their families, only taking them in as a last resort.
“You can’t just show up to the shelter anymore, hand over the leash and say, ‘This is your problem now,’ ” Hagerman said. “We’re not going back; those days are officially done.”
Now, if a person wants to relinquish an animal to the shelter, they will need to call the facility and schedule an intake appointment. During that appointment, shelter workers will try to figure out why an owner might be surrendering a pet and connect them with resources to see if they can find a way to keep them together.
“When someone calls us and says, ‘I have to surrender my animal’ and we start asking them about it and try and try to help them, what we find is most of the time people are really up for that,” Hagerman said.
Shelter staff explained that though the facility has been overwhelmed for a while, the problem can’t be solved with more open kennels, since it bases its capacity on how many people they have available to care for animals. While the organization has a budget for 108 employees, Hagerman said it normally has around 85 to 90 at any given time.
Hagerman said he has tried to hire more staff but has struggled to find new employees willing to take on the dirty, sometimes dangerous work of running a shelter.
Murad Kirdar, the organization’s public and business relations officer, said the shelter’s new model takes after the human health care industry and focuses on providing a higher level of care to the animals they already have by reducing how many they take in.
“If we don’t burn out the employees, more of their skills can go to those animals, to better treat them,” Kirdar said during an interview. “So if there was a behavior challenge, we can work on their behavioral skills; if they had medical issues, we can work on those. We’re not just an assembly line, so to speak.”
Shelter staff said most people look to relinquishing a pet because they have fallen on hard times. In these cases, shelter workers will connect owners with the Community Assistance for Santa Fe Animals program, also known as CASA, which helps them with everything they need to take care of their furry friend, including vaccines, spay and neutering services, food, dog houses and straw to keep them warm.
Hagerman said the shelter will even try to help pet owners work with their landlords if they have to move to a place that doesn’t allow pets and has an emergency fund to help them pay for unexpected veterinary bills.
Shirley Smith, a Santa Fe pet owner, said the CASA program helped her care for her two dogs and three cats after she ran into some serious health issues that forced her to retire. Though she was doing well for a while, Smith said it started to get harder to get by on her limited income.
After going to the same shelter where she got her beloved companions for help, the organization got all her animals vaccinated and registered and made sure she had enough food to keep them fed and happy.
“This is my whole family, and when you’re running short, it feels like you can’t provide food for your kids,” Smith said during an interview. “Do you know how devastated I would have been if I lost these babies? Now the shelter has given me a way to get that extra help when I need it.”
Though Smith never considered getting rid of her pets, she understands why some people may consider it, especially if they don’t know where to get help.
In cases where someone may have found a lost pet or a stray in need of help, shelter workers still try to do everything they can to keep them out of the facility by asking citizens to help foster or care for the animals until something can be arranged.
“We’re going to help people with resources so that they can show up and be a hero themselves if they are in a position to do so,” Hagerman said.
He explained that doesn’t always work out and sometimes the shelter has to open its doors for an emergency intake but noted scheduling visits allows shelter workers to give time to each animal they take in and look at its individual needs.
Kirdar said these new efforts make the process less traumatic for the kitties and canines that need a new home.
“Ultimately, shelter should be the very last place an animal should be,” Kirdae said. “It’s a scary environment; it’s cold, and there are loud noises all around. … So if we can help owners rehome their animals so they don’t have to come back to the shelter or we can help them with alternatives, that’s better for the animals.”