The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has changed the way it takes in unwanted pets in hopes of reducing the number of animals at the overwhelmed facility.

CEO Jack Hagerman said the shelter has been operating at well above 200% capacity for the last two and a half years. In response, the organization has implemented a new model that aims to keep pets at home with their families, only taking them in as a last resort.

“You can’t just show up to the shelter anymore, hand over the leash and say, ‘This is your problem now,’ ” Hagerman said. “We’re not going back; those days are officially done.”

