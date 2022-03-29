An animal rights organization is calling for ABQ BioPark to release its elephants to accredited sanctuaries after the zoo was ranked second on the group’s list of “10 Worst Zoos for Elephants in North America,” largely due to the deaths of two young elephants in recent months.
The list, released Tuesday by California-based In Defense of Animals, caught the attention of two celebrities who are animal advocates — comedian Ricky Gervais and musician Moby.
“I personally urge all zoos on the 10 Worst Zoos list to urgently retire elephants to accredited sanctuaries so they may live their lives with dignity,” Gervais said in a statement.
Moby also urged the zoos to retire their elephants. He called the organization’s list “a shocking alarm call exposing how elephants are suffering and dying.”
“Zoos fail to meet elephants’ unique needs because it’s impossible to replicate their natural living environments,” Moby said in
a statement.
ABQ BioPark saw the loss of its two young Asian elephants, a 3-year-old male named Thorn and his 8-year-old sister Jazmine, in December. The pair had a virus known as elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, or EEHV, which can cause deadly hemorrhaging.
The elephant deaths came at a difficult time for the zoo, just months after the deaths of four primates who had contracted Shigella. An elephant named Daizy, born in 2009 to the same mother as Thorn and Jazmine, also died of EEHV in 2015.
“Financial motivations drive zoos like ABQ BioPark to pursue doomed breeding programs despite the high toll paid by elephants,” In Defense of Animals said in a news release.
The criticism won’t stop the zoo from continuing its elephant breeding program. BioPark Associate Director Bob Lee, who spoke at a news conference Tuesday about the zoo’s appearance on the 10 Worst Zoos list, said in an interview researchers will continue to study EEHV, which he called a complicated virus. The zoo has been exploring the relationship between the two recent deaths, he said.
“We don’t have all the answers,” Lee said. “That’s why we’re supporting the research to find those answers. It’s not the BioPark, it’s not zoos, it’s not the United States. It’s elephants everywhere.”
An information website run by the EEHV Advisory Group, an organization that has worked with the BioPark, has reported at least six cases in the U.S. of two elephants falling ill within days or weeks of each other and testing positive for the same strain of the virus.
According to the Smithsonian Institution, the virus was first identified in a zoo in 1995 and has caused half of young elephant deaths in zoos.
Cases of the virus, which can remain latent in elephants, also have been documented in the wild.
In 2012, the Seattle Times reported the infant mortality rate for elephants in zoos was triple that of elephants in the wild, at 40 percent. Still, organizations like the Association of Zoos and Aquariums advocate for captive breeding programs like ABQ BioPark’s to help preserve elephant species as populations in the wild decline.
Lee said the BioPark is concerned with both the survival of elephant species and individual elephants.
“And that’s why we’re fighting so hard,” he said. “Because if we just threw up our hands because we’re concerned about the next baby, we’re forgetting about all the other babies that are out there that could be suffering from this disease.”
The BioPark has shared its research on the deaths of Thorn and Jazmine with researchers in Europe who are working to develop an EEHV vaccine,
he said.
“It feels like we’re on the cusp of something great, but you never know with science,” Lee said. “But we are actively engaged with the people doing that work, and participating in any research requests that we get.”
Brittany Michelson, a captive animals campaigner for In Defense of Animals, said in an interview Tuesday the recent deaths of the young elephants is why the BioPark ranked second on the list, right below the Edmonton Valley Zoo in Alberta, Canada, which the group accused of housing a single female elephant in freezing temperatures. She suffers from numerous medical conditions, the group alleges.
Michelson also said the size of the elephant enclosure at the BioPark and the noise coming from the nearby highway were causes for concern.
“Our whole argument and perspective is that elephants don’t belong in zoos,” she said.
In Defense of Animals said an investigator with the group identified “stereotypic” repetitive behaviors in elephants that can be associated with stress, such as swaying back and forth.
Lee contended those behaviors can occur in sanctuaries as well.
