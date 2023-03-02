A national animal rights watchdog group is calling on the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology to terminate all staff involved in a research project involving mice that went awry in 2021, and to overhaul the school’s animal care program.

The organization, which calls itself SAEN — for stop animal exploitation now — sent a letter to New Mexico Tech President Stephen Wells late last month demanding changes after it obtained a report about a federally funded project that violated both federal and school policies on the welfare of research animals.

The researcher conducting the cancer study on a colony of mice provided such poor care of the animals that babies separated from the colony died, other mice starved to death and cages became crowded from overbreeding, the school reported to the National Institutes of Health in September 2021. “Cannibalism was high,” the report says.