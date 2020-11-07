News of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory sent a few hundred New Mexicans for Trump to the Roundhouse on Saturday.
With guns and rosaries, protesters screamed baseless claims of election fraud here and across the country.
"I won my campaign. But did they call me? No. They gave it to Liz Stefanics because they came up with 3,000 plus votes after 11 p.m. when they shut down the county and said, 'Hey, go home, you're tired, we'll start the counting in the morning,' " Joey Tiano, who ran for a seat in the state Senate, told a crowd of around 350 mostly unmasked Trump supporters.
"At midnight, the campaign for Liz Stefanics had thousands of votes more. That's the proof in my heart that the campaign was stolen. We need a recount."
Stefanics, a Democratic incumbent, defeated Tiano in the race for Senate District 39, which includes parts of Santa Fe, San Miguel, Torrance, Bernalillo, Valencia and Lincoln counties, with 55 percent of over 22,000 votes.
Members of both cowboys and bikers for Trump also spoke as did anti-abortion and Second Amendment activists.
"We allowed this to happen. We felt too complacent. We felt too comfortable," said Stephen Garrett, who organized past protests over the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act that enables law enforcement officers to petition for a court order to take away a person’s firearms for up to one year if they are found to pose a threat to themselves or others.
Garrett added: "People are learning that they can vote themselves free stuff if they vote for the right person."
The rally was circled by trucks honking for Trump while a few dozen protesters lined the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail, drawing some support and plenty of curse words.
Meanwhile, Democrats said they felt respite.
"I can certainly say at this moment I feel a sense of relief," said Sarah Falion, a Biden supporter who was walking downtown Saturday with a sign that read, "Time to clean house."
"It's a new beginning, but the real work begins now. Trump is just one person."
TYPICAL VOCAL MINORITY OF MALCONTENTS! PLEASE STAND VERY CLOSE TO ONE ANOTHER WITHOUT MASKS... AND BREATHE IN DEEP YOUR FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO BE CRY BABIES (LIKE YOUR LEADER)!
I guess the whole concept of the need to count ALL the ballots is lost on these folks. Frankly I see their ignorance as a failure our educational system. Most of em couldn't pass the citizenship test required of folks seeking citizenship in the US.
Outstanding post! Could not agree more but when you're political leaders are people like Trump and Prance this is exactly what happens. Guns and rosary's? Really? How inappropriate.
