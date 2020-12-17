Tasha Curtis of Santa Fe walks by a mural Thursday on Don Gaspar Avenue.
spotlight
Photo feature
Angels over her shoulder
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican{/Byline}
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Life and death at Christus St. Vincent’s Frost 19 ward
- Most fine dining in Santa Fe is off the table
- Santa Fe mayor accused of forcing out longtime city clerk
- All New Mexico counties in the red for virus spread
- As many as 130,000 New Mexico jobless claimants to get $1,200 stimulus
- Did Biden win? Some New Mexico Republicans express doubts
- City of Santa Fe turns Farolito Walk into Christmas Eve cruise
- Española man gets 12 years in fatal shooting of Ohkay Owingeh teen
- Murder suspect allegedly built bunker to take kill shot
- New Mexico readies for vaccine rollout for health care workers
Images
Videos
Commented
- Santa Fe priest says he has no remorse for referring to coronavirus as ‘China virus’ (153)
- A Texan to Santa Fe: Sod off (102)
- Did Biden win? Some New Mexico Republicans express doubts (96)
- Man says state police did nothing to stop Trump supporters' attack on him (71)
- Gallery owner accused in Santa Fe monument-toppling case asks for ‘amicable’ resolution (70)
- Santa Fe priest apologizes for reference to 'China virus' (60)
- Santa Fe mayor accused of forcing out longtime city clerk (49)
- Local gallery owner arraigned in obelisk destruction case (48)
- Santa Fe mayor received warning protesters intended to remove obelisk (48)
- Another election, more fake claims of voter fraud (44)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.