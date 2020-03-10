U.S. House hopeful Anastacia "Anise" Golden Morper has dropped out of the race and endorsed former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya in his bid for Congress after fighting in court to get on the ballot.
The Angel Fire Republican said Tuesday she's ending her campaign to help Montoya's bid for the 3rd Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is leaving his seat to run for U.S. Senate.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s office previously attempted to disqualify Golden Morper because of what Toulouse Oliver's office said were invalid petition forms.
Golden Morper fought the decision and last week won a state Supreme Court case that allowed her to be an official U.S. House candidate at the New Mexico Republican Party’s pre-primary convention. But she failed to garner enough support at the Saturday event to automatically qualify for a spot on the ballot.
Now, she'll back Montoya for U.S. House.
“The delegates selected Harry. If that’s who the delegates want, then that’s who I want to help win this campaign," Golden Morper said.
Just a day earlier, her campaign consultant, Bob Graham, said the Republican candidate was still in the race and working on collecting additional signatures to make it onto the ballot by March 17.
But Golden Morper said Tuesday she'd been considering whether to leave the race and ultimately decided to honor the plurality of Republican delegates who backed Montoya.
Montoya is aiming for the party nomination to face the Democratic nominee in the November general election in a district that has elected only one Republican since its creation.
Several candidates are seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to replace Luján, including former CIA operative Valerie Plame, Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez and Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya.
Only Leger Fernandez and Montoya automatically qualified for the ballot by meeting the threshold of delegate support at the Democratic Party's pre-primary convention Saturday.
Plame said her campaign will seek the additional signatures to be placed on the primary ballot and remain in the race.
