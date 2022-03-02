Rick and Rachel Carlson had just driven to Santa Fe from Massachusetts and wondered how they could observe Ash Wednesday.
The couple walked through the Plaza and saw three black-robed women at a table near the bandstand with the sandwich board sign that said: "Ashes to Go."
Within minutes, they were read two short prayers and received ash marks on their foreheads, an ancient Christian rite practiced at the beginning of Lent, which covers a period of austerity leading up to Easter.
The Carlsons felt it was serendipity.
"To find them here was such a fabulous thing," Rachel Carlson said afterward. "It's a gift."
The Church of the Holy Faith in Santa Fe decided to try this shorter, faster version of administering the ashes to the faithful.
It's geared for those who might be too busy in their midweek work schedules to attend a full service, or who might be visiting from out of town and are away from their regular churches.
Call it a modern take on a tradition believed to date back to A.D. 325.
Rev. Lynn Finnegan, deacon of the Episcopal church, said Ashes to Go is a national movement that began in 2007 to help more people participate in the holy day.
"It's growing in popularity," Finnegan said.
Finnegan, who lives in Los Alamos, said she offered Ashes to Go a couple of times in that area, and people were grateful to be blessed and enjoy a moment of prayer. As far as she knows, this is the first time it's been done in downtown Santa Fe, she said.
For two hours, a steady stream of people received the imposition — ashes smeared by thumb in the shape of a cross on their foreheads, while hearing this line recited: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Some of the recipients were church members, some were travelers visiting Santa Fe, and some were passersby who stumbled across the opportunity.
Barbara Boling was on her way to the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi when she spotted the trio of women.
This was a pleasant alternative for receiving the ashes, Boling said. Sometimes a church service can be so packed it's hard to hear a homily, and there are still lingering concerns about being in a crowded indoor setting in the pandemic, she said.
"So I appreciate this a whole lot," she said.
Mary Wiencek of San Antonio, Texas, told of being turned away at the basilica because the service was in progress. Then she, her brother and his friend came across a woman with an ash mark on her forehead, and asked her where she got that.
The woman told her they could receive ashes in the Plaza, Wiencek said. They were surprised to hear that and elated when they saw it was true, she said.
"That's like the best, because you're out here, outdoors, and in the Plaza," Wiencek said. "It's really very, very cool."
The ash stand proved a time saver for Guy Gronquist, who chairs the Museum of New Mexico Foundation.
Gronquist said he had a meeting to attend and his wife had a training seminar.
"So we just didn't have time to go into Holy Faith proper for the service," Gronquist said.
Pam Jones, a congregation member who assisted the deacon, said she took part in Ashes to Go several times in Austin, Texas, where the ash mark was given with no prayers.
She said she liked that prayers are included here. Overall, the stripped-down version required some adjusting, adding that she grew up Episcopalian and likes the music and full rituals.
"It seemed a little abbreviated, but then I began to see that it's not up to us how God touches someone," Jones said.
Robin Dodge, the church's rector, said he was initially resistant to the truncated service.
But he began to change his mind after he watched a video of how it would be conducted. Plus, when the church was closed during the pandemic, congregants would pick up ashes left in pouches and apply those to their foreheads at home, he said.
"So we've gone down that road," Dodge said. "This isn't too much further of a stretch."
