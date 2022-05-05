Achorum St. Vincent, a nonprofit foundation that owns half of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, has promoted Jerry Jones to president and CEO.
Jones arrived at Anchorum in 2017 as vice president and chief financial officer and has served as interim president and CEO since fall 2021.
He is a native of New Mexico who brings 25 years of experience to Anchorum, the foundation said in a news release.
Jones graduated from the University of New Mexico and has been a certified public accountant since 2003. Before joining Anchorum, he served as interim president and CEO of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, where he had been on the board for more than a decade, the news release said. He also has worked as a partner in a public accounting practice in Santa Fe and as a managing director of the Santa Fe-based retailer Packard’s on the Plaza.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Jerry’s integrity, vision and expertise leading Anchorum at such a pivotal time in our story,” Charles Goodman, chairman of Anchorum’s board of directors, said in a statement.
Jones launched Anchorum’s Community Health Funder Alliance and the Community Catalyst Fund. He added more than $10 million in new grants for nonprofit service providers in Northern New Mexico and $20 million in new "community impact" investments, the Anchorum news release said.
Jones said in a statement, “I intend for us to quickly move forward with the next phase of our strategic plan and look forward to working with our collaborative partners in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico to increase our philanthropic impact.”