A Santa Fe man accused of murdering a well-known local DJ testified Monday that he fired the gun only after being sexually assaulted and then beaten by the victim.

Edwin Anaya told jurors in a state district courtroom in Santa Fe he had awakened on a couch on an early morning more than two years ago to discover he was being sexually assaulted by Pete Gurule.

When he asked Gurule to stop the alleged attack, Gurule became even more sexually aggressive, removing Anaya’s pants while he was kicking to get away, Anaya said.