These days the sports pages carry plenty of stories about arrests, convictions, financial calamity and other human tragedies.
It wasn’t always like that. The sports section once amounted to a diversion, a spot for those with a rooting interest to forget about cops, robbers and politicians.
But I’m not sure those old days were good days. I’ve often wondered about what happened to storied figures such as Dick Howard after the cheering stopped.
Go back 60 years to Howard’s heyday and sports editors almost always stuck to contests between the lines. If they had to mention an off-field setback, they were terse or cryptic.
Howard was king of the sports pages in New Mexico during that Olympic year of 1960. A world-class hurdler, he could and did push coverage of other sports inside the state’s newspapers.
Representing the University of New Mexico, Howard in 1959 had won the NCAA championship in the 440-yard hurdles. He also had defeated Glenn Davis, the defending Olympic champion and world record holder, at the Amateur Athletic Union championships.
As the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome approached, Howard and Davis were among the favorites to take gold in the 400-meter hurdles.
Davis had run collegiately at Ohio State, a powerhouse in track and field since the days of the great Jesse Owens. Owens, who was black, won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, delivering a blow to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Ohio State was accustomed to stars. New Mexico in 1960 had a population of only about 950,000. Being a top talent in a small state only made Howard hotter.
He was 24 years old, a veteran of the Army, a gifted boxer, married and the father of two girls. Howard had attended a junior college in his native Southern California, then transferred to UNM.
As the early months of 1960 unfolded, Howard’s profile on the UNM team declined and then dissolved.
The New Mexican reported the reason in a single paragraph. Howard was “declared scholastically ineligible until he takes final exams in two correspondence courses.”
This raised more questions than it answered. Why was a high-profile UNM athlete in a correspondence program? How did it fit in his work toward a degree?
By July, though, Howard’s setbacks were mostly forgotten by the press. He finished second to Davis in the Olympic trials at Stanford University.
Both qualified for the Olympic Games, as did the third-place finisher, Cliff Cushman of the University of Kansas.
The Rome Olympics featured some of America’s more famous athletes. Jerry West and Oscar Robertson led the the basketball team to a gold medal. Boxer Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, won the gold medal in the light heavyweight division.
On this giant stage, Howard’s main competition in the 400 hurdles came from his countrymen.
Davis, who had won the gold medal in 1956, repeated as Olympic champion. Cushman took the silver medal and Howard the bronze.
Howard smiled on the medal stand. If he was disappointed with his third-place finish, he didn’t show it.
Life after the Games was short for Cushman and Howard, though their paths couldn’t have been more different. Cushman became an Air Force pilot. He died at age 28 in 1966 during a combat mission in Vietnam.
Howard’s ties to New Mexico faded. Somewhere along the way, the disciplined athlete descended into a life of drugs and danger.
Three weeks before Cushman perished, customs agents arrested Howard and two other men near the border of Nogales, Ariz., and Mexico.
This returned Howard to the sports page. Agents said they had seized 28 pounds of marijuana and 3¾ ounces of heroin from two vehicles tied to the former Olympian and his cohorts.
All three were convicted in September 1967 of narcotics smuggling. Drug laws were unforgiving in those days. Treatment wasn’t a means to sidestep punishment.
A judge sentenced Howard to 7½ years in federal prison, but he remained free pending an appeal.
Howard returned to California. Just 32 years old, he must have been broken in every way.
Someone found Howard’s body in the Hollywood apartment of acquaintances in November 1967. Police said he died of a heroin overdose.
Wire services devoted a couple of paragraphs to Howard’s career, conviction and death. A few newspapers carried the item.
Each Olympic year, I think about carving out enough time in California to retrace Howard’s steps after he ran his last race. What happened to all his drive and intensity?
All I know for sure is it disappeared with the headlines about his triumphs.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
