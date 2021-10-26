Joselinne Cobos talked of how her 37-year-old father was physically worn and old for his age from working 17 years in the oil fields.
The work is hard, with long hours and little job security — not the blessing oil executives and their political allies claim it is when touting the jobs the industry creates, said Cobos, 18, a Hobbs resident speaking Tuesday at the state Capitol during the New Mexico Climate Summit.
“It’s great for them, but not for us,” Cobos said. “Not for our workers, not for our family, not for our people. My community must have another industry, another option.”
Cobos was a speaker on a panel discussing how to ensure people of color and disadvantaged communities can take part — and flourish — in the transition from fossil fuels to green energy, a theme echoed throughout the two-day climate summit.
She was among those pushing back on the industry’s contention that shifting to renewable energy, such as solar, wind and geothermal, will eliminate good jobs and force workers to take lower-paying, menial jobs in the burgeoning green industry.
Political leaders such as state House Speaker Brian Egolf, who helped organize the conference, say a clean energy source will emerge from efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, one that will not only keep oil field workers from falling into poverty when fossil-fuel jobs vanish but will pay them better.
Cobos said more young people like her want more options, more training and a better future than their parents toiling in the oil andgas sector.
They also want more stability, she said. During a market downturn, her family moved from Southern New Mexico to Colorado, and then that area went bust and they moved to Texas. They left that state after the workers were laid off and returned to New Mexico, she said.
“The oil industry is in a constant up-and-down cycle,” Cobos said. “One minute, it’s great. The next minute, it’s laying off its employees to prevent loss of profits.”
Gladys Saucedo, another panel member, said one cost-saving measure in the oil and gas industry is to employ undocumented workers who must take lower wages and labor in harsh conditions, often with little time off.
“The ones most exposed to change are the owners of these companies,” Saucedo said, speaking through an interpreter. “They know how our community works in extreme temperatures. My husband, for example, has worked outside in 105-degree temperatures.”
Local elected leaders say everything is fine and nothing should change because they represent the interest of the owners and not of the workers, Saucedo said.
“We are disposable and replaceable because we’re Latino, we’re poor workers — immigrants — and because there are few economic and work alternatives in our towns,” she said.
Saucedo brought up a point made frequently during the summit: Workers in the fossil fuel industry must receive financial assistance while they are being trained for new jobs.
It’s just compensation for those who have labored to support an industry providing $1.4 billion in surplus funds for the state to invest in green infrastructure, she said: “That is climate justice.”
A University of New Mexico study was presented showing the key barriers for oil workers being retrained for new jobs include English-only courses, long commutes to classes in rural areas and conflicts with child care and the current job schedule.
Illinois lawmakers recently passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which, among other things, trains people for jobs in renewable energy, such as installing solar systems.
A program geared for minorities pays participants while they train and gives them stipends for child care, transportation, work clothes and books, said Dawn Dannenbring, a lead organizer for Illinois People’s Action.
At a different session, several tribal leaders discussed the need for pueblos to move toward a clean energy future — and away from what they described as a dirty energy past, which included uranium mining.
“We are striving to be a renewable energy leader in this country while lessening our carbon footprint,” said Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation.
Wilfred Herrera Jr., chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, said the key to reducing the effects of climate change is to include all Indigenous people in the transition and work with leaders at all levels to create unity for the common goal.
The move toward renewable energy will greatly benefit from the pueblos’ involvement, Herrera said.
“Native peoples in their beliefs and as stewards of Mother Earth are the first leaders in elevating awareness and addressing climate change,” he said. “We possess knowledge in ecosystems and environment since time immemorial.”
Rev. Tony Pierce, board president of Illinois People’s Action, said more than half of New Mexico’s people are minorities, and they’ve been left out in the past.
Equitable climate action is something many well-meaning climate activists don’t grasp or appreciate because they are white and haven’t experienced the struggles of minorities, Pierce said.
That’s why it’s important for equity to be woven into any legislation intended to move the state into a greener economy, he added.
The green revolution should not follow the same path as the digital revolution, started by Bill Gates and Steve Jobs four decades ago, which leapfrogged over minority and rural communities, Pierce said. “Those communities are suffering today from lack of Wi-Fi and digital services.”
