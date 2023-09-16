LAS TRAMPAS — It isn’t any ordinary weekday in this tiny village nestled in the mountains along the High Road to Taos.
The doors to the mid-18th century San José de Gracia church are open — a welcome but uncommon sight.
Workers buzz about the property, toting wheelbarrows of a mud and straw mixture — a centuries-old recipe created to resurface the 263-year-old Catholic church. Adobe bricks are handed from one worker to another in an effort to shore up the parapet, which is showing signs of wear and tear, even from a distance.
“Everything we put on the wall comes down with the rain and the snow,” says the church’s mayordomo, Emilio Martinez, who has just pulled up on his John Deere. “We get the dirt from down in the community, then screen it to get the rocks out. The community gets everything ready for us. The people who live here have been doing it for 250 years.”
Tradition isn’t taken lightly here, and it shows.
Martinez recently gave the mud recipe to Michael Roybal, the Santa Fe contractor providing the labor on the church restoration project.
It is the same one used when parishioners began construction on the church in 1760, Martinez said.
The project, at $200,000, is the largest ever funded by Nuevo Mexico Profundo, a nonprofit group that seeks to restore culturally and historically significant sites in New Mexico, said Frank Graziano. The author and tour guide created the organization with handful of others in 2019 after writing Historic Churches of New Mexico Today.
In January, the group launched Profundo Heritage Archive, a series of recordings, interviews and photographs of such sites, now housed at the University of New Mexico’s Center for Southwest Research.
Graziano also preserves the histories of the churches through tours scheduled via the organization’s website, nuevo-mexico-profundo.com.
The project to restore San José de Gracia, which Graziano regards as one of the best-preserved examples of Spanish Colonial architecture in the state, began last year with an effort to conserve the church’s mid-19th century artwork. After the remudding is completed in November, workers will turn their attention to the windows and reshingle the steeple, projects approved by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe on Friday.
“Structurally, it’s in magnificent shape for being 250 years old,” Roybal says, adding his workers also will carve and replace the viga canalis on the pitched roof.
“You want to go slow at first with work like this. You can’t do a whole lot of work at one time,” he says. “That’s the nature of working with mud and straw.”
As workers weave their way between the centuries-old graves adjacent to the church, across the street in the dirt parking lot of an abandoned schoolhouse and store, dozens of firefighters gathered in the early morning light to see how recent heavy rains dampened the last of the smoldering embers of the El Valle Fire.
The community was evacuated just a week before, as the menacing fire crept over a nearby ridge. But the crisis passed without harm to the town or church, and preparations are being made not only to restore the sanctuary, but also for the fall harvest festival, being held this weekend in the same dirt parking lot.
The gathering, with music, a fresh fall garden bounty and homemade biscochitos is quickly becoming tradition in the town, which was established in 1751 by a handful of families who built a wall to protect themselves from attacks from Utes, Comanches and Apaches and who later volunteered to build the mission church.
Las Trampas today has fewer than 50 residents — but enough to maintain the church.
“These villages are mostly depopulated, and there is not enough of a congregation in the villages to support the churches,” Graziano says. “This is a mission church with the mother church, Holy Family, in Chimayó. There aren’t enough people to attend masses, so they’re held at the mother church.”
Visitors to San José de Gracia usually find its doors locked, and they’re kept that way 90% of the time except on holy days, funerals and weddings, Graziano says. It’s one of the reasons Nuevo Mexico Profundo was created.
Martinez’s own history runs deeply with San José de Gracia. He married his wife here in 1977 and has cared for the church with other mayordomos since 1984.
When the church’s doors open, visitors stop, he says.
As Martinez describes the hand-hewn floor, painted altars and intricate handcarved saints, tourists wander in.
“No photography is allowed,” he reminds the guests, a strict rule of the archdiocese.
A Minnesota couple enters, then another from the south of France and yet another from Denmark. They’re followed by a van full of tourists following the High Road to Taos.
“I’ve been coming by this church for 30 years, and in all my years maybe it’s been open five times,” tour guide Mark Miller tells his guests.
The strange markings in the wood under the choir loft were created by children to keep them occupied during attacks, Miller tells the group.
“That was told to me by an eighth-generation villager,” he boasts.
But Graziano is quick to disagree.
“No one really knows what they are,” he says.
The tourists eventually gather around Martinez, who offers no shortage of stories on the church’s history or the area.
The large floor planks were made on site with hand tools. The plaster walls, ornate paintings, candelabras and statues all were created by the volunteer work of human hands, he says. The church’s walls are lined with paintings depicting the stations of the cross.
A painting of the Last Supper hangs near the main altar, and two side altars feature paintings that rise to the ceiling. In one, the Lady of Mount Carmel is depicted holding Jesus above souls reaching for salvation from the fiery flames of hell; in another, the trinity of three Christs is depicted with triangular halos, a depiction no longer approved by church standards, Graziano says.
To restore the artwork, two artisans and an apprentice painstakingly replaced peeling paint using syringes and glue before cleaning the pieces inch by inch with cotton balls, Graziano says.
“It was like holding baby. You have to be so gentle with them,” says Clarence Vigil, who apprenticed alongside santeros Felix Lopez of Taos and Nicolás Otero of Los Lunas.
Vigil, who lives next door, says he isn’t an artist but volunteered to learn the process. He’s been attending the church since he was a boy, he says.
“As a kid you see them from afar, but to see those santos up close and to be able to work on them and see their faces … the colors underneath were beautiful,” he says, adding that when the santeros went to clean the brown dress of Mary, they discovered an original rainbow-like dress underneath.
Standing at the main altar, Martinez talks about the church’s traditions.
Each Good Friday, the statue of Christ impaled on the cross comes down and is brought into the middle of the church, where it remains until Easter, and during that time, the handcarved statue of Mary is dressed in black, Martinez says.
Parishioners also observe posadas, a mid-December celebration of the birth of Jesus.
The church, Martinez says, has never had a priest, and so the community relies on its hermanos de penitentes to lead followers.
“When the community was formed there weren’t any priests here, so how do you perpetuate the faith? When the holy days come up, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday, how do you celebrate all these?” Martinez says. “When there is a death, how do you celebrate that person’s life? By a group of men who lead the community with processions and chants and rosary service.”
Outside, Martinez tells visitors they’re walking on the graves of the departed, the very souls who built and maintained the church.
”There are graves everywhere here,” he says. “You’re standing on them now, but they have lost their identity, not only as to where they are, but they have lost the lineage of their ancestors. They have disappeared through time. When they gave the authority to build the church, they built it on a volunteer basis. They made a promise to the bishop that they would maintain the church, and that promise passes on to us.”