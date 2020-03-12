A tiny taproom in the tiny Lamy train depot triggered a “cease and desist” letter from the giant passenger rail carrier Amtrak, which owns the depot.
Amtrak on March 2 sent the letter to Santa Fe Southern Railway, which leases the depot, and Chili Line Brewery, which subleases the space to operate a taproom and Harvey’s Cafe. The Amtrak letter demanded all operations cease by noon March 6, with all equipment and personal property removed.
Chili Line neither ceased nor desisted and Amtrak and Chili Line/Santa Fe Southern both seek a solution to several issues raised by Amtrak that largely revolve around safety and liability, but also include parking and utility bills, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said.
Magliari said Amtrak and Santa Fe Southern plan to meet Friday to seek solutions. He did not comment on whether the solutions include Chili Line remaining at the depot. Karl R. Ziebarth, Santa Fe Southern’s primary owner since 2006, did not return a call from The New Mexican.
Founder and manager Alexander Pertusini opened Chili Line Brewery in 2017 within Pizzeria Da Lino, which he also manages, on Guadalupe Street. The Lamy depot followed in May 2019. Except nobody told Amtrak.
“We have not agreed to nor have we been approached to operate [the depot] as a tavern,” Magliari said. “The use of the building that has been sublet was without any clearance from us. We have concerns about it. … We have plans to meet with Santa Fe Southern this Friday. We are going to have a conversation. We’re not at a breaking point. We want a mutual agreement solution.”
Magliari said the safety issue posed by a tavern next to railroad tracks needs to be addressed as does liability insurance and utility payments. Magliari said Amtrak pays the utilities for the depot.
Pertusini said he already has safety protocols in place such as a fence around the tavern and customers can only enter and exit on the parking lot side and not the railroad side. He said he actually subleases from Traveling Taverns LLC, which subleases the depot from Santa Fe Southern.
Pertusini said both Chili Line and Traveling Taverns have liability policies and both make utility payments. He believes it is just a misunderstanding of who is paying for what.
Lamy serves as Amtrak’s station for Santa Fe, 18 miles to the north. Amtrak had 9,064 passengers either board or disembark at Lamy in the 12 months through Sept. 30, Magliari said.
“We’re going to work with the folks to come up with a workable solution,” Magliari said.
