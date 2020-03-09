The clock is ticking after organizers of South by Southwest last week announced they were canceling the massive Austin, Texas, music and media festival, which would have started this week, amid coronavirus concerns.
What high-profile U.S. event will be next?
None in Santa Fe, so far, organizers said Monday.
Summers in the City Different are driven by large events, several drawing not only artists from around the world but patrons that travel from far and wide.
With no cases of the disease emerging in New Mexico, all events remain a go, including the Santa Fe Opera, the International Folk Art Market, the Santa Fe Indian Market, the Traditional Spanish Market and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
But many organizations said they were halting staff travel. On Monday, Santa Fe Public Schools announced it, too, was banning all out-of-state and out-of-country trips for staff and students.
As for incoming visitors, local hotels said they expect the usual spring break surge, and event organizers remained optimistic.
“We start July 19. A lot can happen between now and then,” said Steven Ovitsky, executive director of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
“It’s too early to make any decisions, but it’s the right time to look at possible issues,” he added. “We’re moving forward with a real eye of what could happen.”
The Santa Fe Opera is moving forward with its 2020 season, with all performers on board, spokeswoman Emily Moore said. But the opera has canceled all business air travel for employees and is urging staff not to travel for personal reasons, she said.
The opera is consulting with a local health and safety expert on improving sanitizing measures for workers, she added, and more public hand sanitizing stations will be in place for the summer season.
The International Folk Art Market right now has 160 artists scheduled from 52 countries, but only two are from nations severely stricken by the coronavirus, market CEO Stuart Ashman said.
“Fortunately, our only Italian artist lives in Germany, and our only Chinese artist has a representative in San Francisco,” Ashman said. “So far, none of our artists are coming from countries that have been blocked.”
Ashman plans to turn in a written assessment March 26 to his executive committee detailing the known risks that come with the coronavirus.
“It is really a convergence of the world,” he said. “Forty percent of our visitors, 10,000, come from out of state and out of country. We will have hand sanitizing stations everywhere.”
But Ashman believes the market will happen. “The only thing that would be a trigger [to cancel] is a prohibition from government,” Ashman said.
Organizers of the Santa Fe Indian Market also said it’s too soon to worry. The market features 800 booths with more than 1,000 artist from across the U.S. and Canada.
“Right now, it’s business as usual,” said Yvonne Gillespie, co-interim director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which stages Indian Market. “As we get closer to the event, we will look closer at canceling. I don’t foresee that will happen. We don’t plan to cancel at this time.”
Like the opera, SWAIA staff are not traveling, Gillespie said. “We are trying to stay as healthy as possible.”
The Traditional Spanish Market, organized by the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, is focused entirely on preparing for the market.
“As far as I know, our institution has not started discussing” potential cancellation, said David Rasch, director of Spanish Market. “I’m still in the middle of the full playing stage. I haven’t had any talks with the city, the state or institution of any plans to cancel. I’m working full steam ahead.”
Downtown hotels have seen minimal impacts, at most, from coronavirus travel cautions. Spring break visitors from Arizona, Texas and Colorado this week and next week have made no cancellations, said Rik Blyth, general manager at La Fonda on the Plaza.
“The only cancellation we’ve had is a small group at the end of the month,” Blyth said. “We had five or six people testing the waters in case they have to cancel. We haven’t seen a big impact. We were 80 percent full [Sunday night] and almost full over the weekend.”
The Inn of the Governors did lose a couple of groups that had booked about 25 rooms for multiple nights, General Manager Sam Gerberding said.
“It’s impacted us,” he said. “Five people canceled this weekend.”
The Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi has not received a single cancellation, Managing Director Lutz Arnhold said, adding rooms are “flying off the shelf.”
“This year, we certainly had the best February in the last 10 years, Arnhold said.
Hotel Santa Fe had a group of about 25 people postpone a health conference, managing partner Paul Margetson said.
“We’ve been very lucky so far,” he said. “Next week is bringing in spring break. They haven’t canceled. Who knows what the future will bring?”
In the meantime, as residents try to cope with fears of a possible coronavirus outbreak in Santa Fe, hand sanitizers remain in short supply and many retailers, such as Albertsons and Smith’s, have imposed limits on how many disinfectant-related items customers could buy, such as sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and sprays, bleach and hand soap.
Paper towels and toilet paper, rubber gloves, rubbing alcohol, peroxide and cold- and flu-related purchases also were limited at some stores.
Mayor Alan Webber said the city is working with partners, such as Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Santa Fe County, trying to keep Santa Fe as prepared as possible.
“People are legitimately worried, and they want to know what the city is doing to prepare for the arrival of coronavirus,” he said Monday at his biweekly media roundtable.
In addition to checking in regularly with partners, the city is working on plans to keep employees safe and informed. It plans to have 120 hand-sanitizing stations installed at government buildings, from City Hall to recreation centers.
The mayor said Santa Fe is in a phase of “continuing to watch and wait.”
“If you look at state Department of Health website, they’ve tested 57 people so far,” Webber said, adding none has tested positive for coronavirus.
“I don’t think anybody believes that’s the end of the story,” he said, “but it’s where we are right now.”
