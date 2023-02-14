New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball

New Mexico State fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar, pictured as an assistant at LSU in 2019, just 11 months into his tenure after allegations of hazing with sexual connotations among his players emerged over the last several days.

 Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press File Photo

Handpicked to be the architect of the next great chapter in the New Mexico State University men’s basketball program, Greg Heiar has been fired less than 11 months into his rocky tenure with the Aggies.

Following a closed-door board of regents meeting Tuesday night in Las Cruces, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu authorized the immediate dismissal of Heiar after allegations of hazing with sexual connotations among his players emerged over the last several days.

“Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar,” Arvizu said in a prepared statement. “Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed him of my decision this afternoon. This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men’s basketball team.”