After the departure of its former executive director in October, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts faces a leadership transition that some hope will result in changes for the organization behind the century-old Indian Market.

SWAIA plans to hold its annual Winter Indian Market event Saturday and Sunday in Santa Fe, featuring 167 juried Native artists working in diverse media.

While artists vie for spots in the organization’s acclaimed, juried art markets, a few have gone public with criticism of SWAIA and what they see as a lack of transparency in finances and decision-making.

