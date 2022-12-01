After the departure of its former executive director in October, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts faces a leadership transition that some hope will result in changes for the organization behind the century-old Indian Market.
SWAIA plans to hold its annual Winter Indian Market event Saturday and Sunday in Santa Fe, featuring 167 juried Native artists working in diverse media.
While artists vie for spots in the organization’s acclaimed, juried art markets, a few have gone public with criticism of SWAIA and what they see as a lack of transparency in finances and decision-making.
SWAIA is currently headed by Interim Executive Director Jamie Schulze, who has also worked as SWAIA’s director of operations and membership and volunteer coordinator.
“SWAIA expects to launch a national search for a new executive director in the near future,” a spokesperson for the organization wrote in an email.
In October, news of the departure of former Executive Director Kim Peone, who headed the organization for more than two years, spread throughout the community of involved artists and beyond.
SWAIA remains out of compliance with the state’s financial reporting requirements for nonprofit and charity organizations, as it has not submitted financial audits to the state attorney general for the past two years, the state website indicates.
A spokeswoman for the organization wrote SWAIA plans to file its audit reports before the extended deadline of March 31, 2023, and that “field work for prior year financial audits is currently being wrapped up,” noting the organization was current on its IRS Form 990 reports as of November.
Artists who have been involved with SWAIA and the Indian Market for years have expressed frustrations with the organization over some changes, contending they have resulted in less transparency and less decision-making power for Native artists.
“Right now, everything is behind closed doors, and nobody talks about anything,” said Lyndon Tsosie, a Gallup-based jeweler and silversmith who has been involved with SWAIA for 27 years. Tsosie was referring to SWAIA’s finances as well as the recent departure of Peone, news of which spread through the community for days by word of mouth in lieu of an official announcement.
In several Facebook Live videos, Tsosie has encouraged SWAIA artists to speak out about the changes they would like to see in the organization. One change Tsosie has recommended is reducing the maximum number of board members to seven. Currently, 11 members sit on the board of directors, according to the organization’s website.
Another SWAIA artist, Pat Pruitt, has taken to social media to criticize the organization’s board.
SWAIA’s website shows nine tiers of membership that come with various benefits, all of which include “invitation to annual meeting.” However, Pruitt pointed to amendments to SWAIA’s bylaws in 2020 in which “rights and privileges” of dues-paying members that appeared in previous versions were removed, including the ability to recommend names of potential board candidates and the right to attend the organization’s annual meeting.
“How does one hold the Board of Directors accountable when they have removed the membership they were once accountable to?” Pruitt asked in a Facebook post last year.
The SWAIA spokeswoman wrote in an email that an “Artist Relations and Standards Committee,” comprised of six Native artists — two of whom are non-SWAIA artists — is “focused on updating standards and reestablishing the Council of Artists, which will allow for all artists to have voice and representation in SWAIA processes.”
In a text message, former SWAIA treasurer Scott Malouf expressed hope for the organization with its plans for the committee as well as new leadership, noting the Indian Market “is the highlight of the summer season and brings us all together in a myriad of ways.”
“I am relieved that the board is taking on its supervisory role,” he wrote. “My hope is they will find the best candidate for director that possesses unique qualities of leadership, communication and fiscal responsibility.”
Pruitt was less optimistic significant changes would be coming, pointing out the Artist Communications Committee and the Standards Committee were the result of the bylaws change in 2020.
“It also does not spell out that the communication travels in both directions,” he wrote in a Facebook message to The New Mexican. “So SWAIA stating it does is only by the goodwill of the committee. They don’t have to include artists in anything anymore.”