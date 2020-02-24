An inmate’s apparent suicide recently in a state prison in Grants occurred as two new lawsuits accuse the state Corrections Department of negligence in inmate deaths at the penitentiary south of Santa Fe.
One of the lawsuits, filed Feb. 11 in state District Court, says the department ordered medical personnel to remove 39-year-old Efrain Perez Martinez from life support in early 2019 over the protests of family members.
The medical malpractice suit filed on behalf of Martinez says the Lea County man repeatedly requested medical care for what he thought could be an ulcer. He was given antacids for two months, the complaint says, but after he’d been vomiting bile for two days in November 2018, he finally was taken to a hospital.
Martinez was admitted to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and diagnosed with a severe infection and diseases of the heart, liver and brain, according to the lawsuit. He was transferred to Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque for heightened care two days later, the suit says, but it was several weeks before someone notified his family he was in a medically induced coma.
The complaint says the Corrections Department had scant records of the care Martinez had received before his death, but records from Lovelace said: “Discussed with Prison warden and the health service manager of the state of New Mexico — Decision was made to perform comfort measures and withdrawal of care.”
Martinez died later that day, Jan. 11, 2019, according to the complaint.
The complaint accuses state Director of Adult Prisons John Gay — who was then the warden at the Penitentiary of New Mexico — of directing Lovelace to withdraw Martinez’s medical care. It also names Lovelace as a defendant, saying the medical center withdrew the care despite protests from Martinez’s family members.
Prison medical care firm Centurion Correctional HealthCare of New Mexico LLC — which held a multimillion-dollar contract to provide medical services for state inmates until last fall — is named as a defendant, as well as David Selvage, health services administrator for the Corrections Department.
Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison said in an email Monday that “under no circumstances would [department] staff order an inmate be taken off of life support.” He declined to comment further.
Neither Lovelace nor Centurion — which has been the subject of dozens of lawsuits alleging medical negligence — responded to messages seeking comment late Monday.
Another case, a wrongful death complaint filed Feb. 20 in U.S. District Court, accuses Corrections Department officials of failing to provide heart medication to an inmate with a known heart condition in the days leading to his death in 2017. The complaint says officials also failed to seek medical care for the San Miguel County man until it was too late.
When Jonathan Andrew Garcia was taken from the Penitentiary of New Mexico to Christus St. Vincent for treatment, his family says in the lawsuit, he was forced to walk from the transport van and collapsed and died in the hospital’s parking lot. He had just turned 30.
Harrison declined Monday to comment on the pending litigation.
He confirmed 29-year-old Justin Guilez was found dead in his cell Wednesday at the Northwestern New Mexico Detention Facility in Grants, “in what was an apparent suicide.”
Harrison did not respond to a request for the state prison system’s suicide rate Monday afternoon.
Guilez was serving a four-year sentence for auto theft and drug possession, among other charges, according to online court records. Public defender Shelby Bradley, who represented Guilez, said in an email Monday, “As with so many of our clients experiencing poverty, he didn’t find his way to legal trouble through a disrespect for the law, but for a substance abuse problem that outstripped his capacity to cope.
“I am saddened for Mr. Guilez and his loved ones to hear that he has died,” Bradley added.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.