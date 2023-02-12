111922_UNMshooting01rgb.jpg

A state police officer is at the scene where 19-year-old Brandon Travis was shot and killed on UNM’s campus Nov. 19 after New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was allegedlylured to a dormitory and was shot in the leg.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

The New Mexico State University men’s basketball season is officially over as the troubled program deals with an internal hazing incident that had sexual overtones, according to a police report.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu issued a statement declaring the cancellation of the remainder of the team’s games pending an investigation into allegations of hazing among Aggies players.

“This action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team,” he said in the statement. “Hazing has no place on our campus and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

