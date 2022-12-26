As Dave Archuleta watched as city workers removed several trees at Las Estancias Park, he shook his head from side to side.

“It hurts,” said Archuleta, a native New Mexican who grew up playing on and around trees and now cares for them. “You work so hard to keep them nice.”

Despite the losses, his team is struggling to keep two more trees that are on the edge of collapse in the park from dying. Archuleta, who has worked 25 years as a parks superintendent for the city, understands the key factor in tree deaths around the city, he said in an interview.

