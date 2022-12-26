As Dave Archuleta watched as city workers removed several trees at Las Estancias Park, he shook his head from side to side.
“It hurts,” said Archuleta, a native New Mexican who grew up playing on and around trees and now cares for them. “You work so hard to keep them nice.”
Despite the losses, his team is struggling to keep two more trees that are on the edge of collapse in the park from dying. Archuleta, who has worked 25 years as a parks superintendent for the city, understands the key factor in tree deaths around the city, he said in an interview.
Drought.
And with drought — a given in New Mexico — often comes pests, primarily bark beetles, that prey upon the weakened trees. Dehydrated trees can’t produce sap needed to fight off pests or maintain healthy canopies, tree experts say.
There are other issues at play, too, they say, like the quality of the soil, the places where trees are planted in urban centers and human vandalism and accidents.
People notice sick trees, they say. And they appreciate healthy ones.
“People associate the health of trees with the health of the community,” said Skyler Nielsen, parks operations manager for the city of Santa Fe. “There’s something intrinsic about it. Looking at a healthy tree makes you feel good. It bums you out when one fails.”
Nielsen, who has been on the job for over nine months, is working on a plan to keep the city’s trees healthy. He’s conducting an inventory of the trees — which started over a year ago — to first find out which fall under the city’s oversight and which are on private lands within city limits.
Once that is established, his survey crew will determine where trees are dying, which trees are dying and why they are dying and, in contrast, which trees are healthy and why. The crew will also catalog species types and see which thrive in urban areas and which do not.
The city can then assess whether soil or irrigation issues are playing a role in maintaining a healthy tree canopy across the city, he said.
Noting the city sometimes gets calls about trees that are not located on public property, he said there are “a lot of grey areas. Who owns that tree? Is it on public property or private property?”
Records in the city’s land use department can help answer that question.
So far, of the 4,000 trees inventoried in the city of Santa Fe’s park system, 254 have been identified as being in critical condition or at risk of dying and another 534 are considered to be in poor health, city spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic wrote in an email.
Alyssa O’Brien, urban and community forestry program manager for the forestry division of the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said in an interview an inventory of trees is essential to keeping them healthy.
“Those inventories are great to figure out if this tree is adaptive to the area, how’s it doing and to track how it’s doing over time,” she said. “You can track maintenance and issues that are reoccurring so you can know whether there are gaps in tree canopy or unfortunately, where you may have dying trees or you might want to treat more trees.”
She said her agency has a software program that can help with the process, which the city has reached out to utilize.
While the state’s trees are susceptible to drought — a 2020 state report on New Mexico’s forests said drought is stressing forests and making them vulnerable to a widespread pest infestation that could lead to a major tree die-off if more rain doesn’t come — O’Brien said trees planted in urban areas face extra challenges.
“Think of a tree in an urban environment,” she said. “It’s often all by itself in a parking lot or all by itself in your backyard, so there’s less things [around] to help alleviate its stress.”
Cities sometimes plant trees in sidewalk grates that can cut into the tree and constrict its growing power, O’Brien said. Planting them in parking lots, which tend to heat up during summer months, brings heat stress. Trees planted on medians along roadways may not benefit from the rain that hits the roads around them because the rain will not flow over the median. She noted city officials in Tucson recently initiated a curb-cutting program in which rain that hits the street can then “feed the plants there.”
Arborist Guy Meilleur, who runs Historic Tree Care, said it helps to plant trees that can flourish in a dry environment like Santa Fe.
“Some species handle it better than others,” he said. “Siberian elms find a way. Other species have a harder time and require supplemental irrigation.”
Once trees begin fading, beetles and other predatory insects can move in both to lay eggs and take up residence.
“Then when the eggs hatch, they eat their way through that sweet, highly nutritious [tissue], and that cuts off circulation, and that can weaken and kill [trees],” he said.
Humans play a role, too. Archuleta and Nielsen said sometimes vandals break or kick irrigation spray heads sticking above the ground in city parks. Sometimes people also cut off the tops of living evergreens planted in city parks — especially around holiday time — to use as Christmas trees.
It’s not as if dead trees don’t have a role to play, O’Brien said. Dying trees can become homes for an array of bird species, including woodpeckers.
“Roll over a dead tree on the ground, there’s always something that crawls out,” she said.
Nielsen said his crews will leave dead trees standing in areas where they are unlikely to fall or cause damage to humans or property for those animals to use as homes.
He said he hopes to have the city tree inventory complete by the end of 2023.
Then he’ll lay out a multi-year plan to clean, trim and water those trees “to make trees safer and less likely to fail,” he said.