Amid the backdrop of a gubernatorial race where crime is a major campaign issue, incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last month to support her request for more FBI agents to be assigned to New Mexico.

A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham said the Governor's Office didn't make the request public sooner because it had hoped to announce "positive results" when the appeal for additional agents was first made to FBI Director Christopher Wray three months ago.

When that didn't happen, press secretary Nora Meyers Sackett wrote in an email, staffing shortages prevented the Governor's Office from issuing a "comprehensive" news release about Lujan Grisham's request until now.

