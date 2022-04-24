An official with operations team managing the combined Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires shared something in scant supply recent days: Good news.
"To our knowledge, we didn't lose any structures yesterday," operations sections chief Jayson Coil said during an update posted Sunday morning on Facebook, addressing the concerns of hundreds of displaced evacuees.
Favorable weather Saturday allowed crews to use large tools suck as air tankers and heavy helicopters to fight the blaze, Coil said. A "significant air force" continued to fight the blaze Sunday, he added.
Coil said that some areas burned by the sprawling fire north of Las Vegas, N.M. — which was a combined 54,004 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service — might be safe to re-enter by late Sunday.
"When I say 're-enter,' I'm talking about for damage assessments," he said, emphasizing that it's not safe for people to return to live.
Coil, who delivered the online update unaccompanied, said residents refusing to follow evacuation orders can get in the way of firefighting vehicles, putting both themselves and firefighters at risk.
"Please do not try to enter the fire area until law enforcement tells you it's safe to do so," he said.
During an update livestreamed the night before, Coil had said the fire might cross N.M. 518. On Sunday morning, he said it had not done so.
"Yesterday and last night, they were able to get a bulldozer line all the way around Manuelitas and protect the community there from fire from the north," he said Sunday. "Same with Sapello. Crews have been going in and out at Cañoncito and along the 266, as the fire is moving to the east, to protect the structures there."
Crews are continuing to improve conditions on M.M. 65, Coil said, adding, "That work should be done today."
Those crews are among 478 personnel working on the combined fire, which was 12 percent contained Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Expected lower temperatures and intermittent cloud cover might create safer conditions for firefighters Sunday, according to a news release from the operations team.
Power remained off for safety reasons in Pendaries, Rociada, Manuelitas and Cañoncito and along County Road A-3A, the release states. Also, several roads remained closed, most notably N.M. 518 from Sapello to Buena Vista.
In other fire news, according to the New Mexico Fire Information website and Facebook updates:
In Harding County, the Mitchell Fire on private land east of Mosquero on N.M. 39 was estimated at 20,000 acres and was zero percent contained as of Saturday afternoon.
In Union County, the Campbell Road Fire east of Des Moines was estimated Saturday at 2,000 acres and 90 percent contained. Firefighters were set to work through the weekend to mop up and secure containment lines.
In Taos County, a small blaze off N.M. 518 east of Peñasco was about 5 acres and 10 percent contained as of Saturday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.