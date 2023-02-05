Pete Reed

Pete Reed, 33, a doctor with the Santa Fe-based group Global Outreach Doctors, was killed Thursday when his vehicle was reportedly hit by a missile near Bakhmut, Ukraine.

 Courtesy photo - Global Outreach Doctors

Pete Reed, the Ukraine country director for the Santa Fe-based humanitarian aid organization Global Outreach Doctors, was killed Thursday when his vehicle was reportedly hit by a missile near Bakhmut, Ukraine. He was 33 years old. 

Reed was assisting in the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians at the time of his death, Dr. Andrew Lustig, founder and president of the organization, said in a statement.

Global Outreach Doctors provides critical medical care and rescue services in countries affected by war, famine and natural disasters. According to its website, the organization operates humanitarian aid missions in Iraq, Nepal, Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar and other countries. 

Popular in the Community