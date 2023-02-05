Pete Reed, the Ukraine country director for the Santa Fe-based humanitarian aid organization Global Outreach Doctors, was killed Thursday when his vehicle was reportedly hit by a missile near Bakhmut, Ukraine. He was 33 years old.
Reed was assisting in the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians at the time of his death, Dr. Andrew Lustig, founder and president of the organization, said in a statement.
Global Outreach Doctors provides critical medical care and rescue services in countries affected by war, famine and natural disasters. According to its website, the organization operates humanitarian aid missions in Iraq, Nepal, Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar and other countries.
A New Jersey native, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and founder of his own humanitarian aid organization, Reed joined Global Outreach Doctors in January, Lustig said, as a sympathetic care provider, inspired leader and a "beacon of humanitarian work."
"He selflessly dedicated his life in service to others, especially those affected by disaster and war," Lustig said. "Pete accomplished more in his 33 years than most of us in our entire lives. He leaves behind an incredible legacy."
Although Global Outreach Doctors has implemented an operational pause to evaluate the security of its team in Ukraine, Lustig said the organization's humanitarian work around the world will continue.
"Pete’s death underscores the devastation war has on innocent civilians and highlights the importance of humanitarian and medical aid for affected communities," Lustig said. "[Global Outreach Doctors] is committed to carrying out this work around the world in honor of Pete."
Reed is at least the sixth American to be killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion about a year ago, according to The Washington Post. Some had gone there to fight, while others, like Reed, were there doing humanitarian work.
Reed has been doing humanitarian work since shortly after his four-year Marine enlistment was up in 2011, the Post reported. His wife, Alex Potter, told the newspaper that another team helping to evacuate civilians from the eastern Ukrainian city came under attack and Reed’s team responded, also coming under shelling.
Bakhmut is currently the scene of fierce fighting as Russian forces are trying to capture the city.