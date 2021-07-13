Mayor Alan Webber signed a new emergency proclamation Monday relaxing a handful of COVID-19 restrictions for the city of Santa Fe.
The proclamation, the 10th since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020, clears the way for the opening of more city facilities starting Wednesday.
Under the proclamation, members of the public are required to wear face masks at all times inside city buildings, regardless of vaccination status. City employees, if unvaccinated, outside their own office and in publicly accessible areas, also are required wear face masks.
The order ditches mask requirements for city employees working outdoors.
Local businesses are also empowered to require face masks under the order.
The order keeps the city’s eviction and water shutoff moratoriums, which are intended, according to a news release, to allow people enough time to seek emergency assistance.
The City Council will discuss the emergency order Wednesday. The order expires Aug. 9.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted all pandemic-related occupancy restrictions for the state July 1.
