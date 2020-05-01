The lawyer for a homeless woman who was hit by a regional bus while crossing a Santa Fe street in 2019 has amended a lawsuit she filed against the transit district and the state Department of Transportation to include the fact that the bus driver had previously struck and killed a pedestrian in Española.
"Mary Diaz, driving an RTD bus, struck two independent pedestrians in an approximate six month period, killing one and seriously injuring the other, my client," attorney Christie Coleman said in an email Friday. "This is not a coincidence, but a situation where [North Central Regional Transit District] knew or should have known Mary Diaz was a driving liability."
According to both the original and amended complaints, Carole Henderson was crossing Cerrillos Road at Second Street on June 11 when she was struck by a Blue Bus operated by the North Central Regional Transit District.
Henderson was crossing "on a green pedestrian signal" when Diaz — who was making a left turn onto Cerrillos from the Santa Fe Indian Hospital — struck her, according to the complaint. Henderson sustained injuries to her brain, arm, leg and eyes.
Henderson's attorney wrote in her original complaint filed earlier this month that she asked the transit district for a copy of Diaz's personnel file and accident history, but the agency refused to produce the records.
She says in her amended complaint she has since obtained a police report that confirms Diaz struck and killed 54-year-old Orlando J. Vialpando of Española while driving a transit district bus in that city in January 2019.
Diaz "should not have been operating a bus since she ... killed a male pedestrian just six months before she struck and seriously injured plaintiff," Coleman wrote in her amended complaint.
James Lyle, an attorney representing the North Central Regional Transit District and Diaz — who is also named as a defendant in the case — said Friday he doesn't know why Henderson's attorney is arguing Vialpando's death proves Diaz was negligent, because the police report says Diaz was not at fault for Vialpando's death.
Española police Officer Jerome A. Broyles wrote in his report that a witness said Vialpando had been struck by a vehicle in front of the bus before being run over by the bus, and evidence at the scene showed Diaz braked and swerved to try to avoid hitting him.
The officer wrote in his report that he determined after investigating the crash that Vialpando "was wearing dark clothing during the night time hours making it difficult to identify him as a pedestrian," and "was walking to close or in the roadway causing the accident to occur and resulting in his death."
Diaz was not cited in the crash.
As for the allegation that the transit district did not provide Diaz's accident record in response to an Inspection of Public Records Act request from Henderson's attorney, Lyle said the agency never got one.
"I would love to see where a request was sent to the district," he said. "Because we have no record of an IPRA request to the district. And if there is one out there, we certainly would like to see it."
Coleman said in an email Friday: "Our office sent requests to the New Mexico Self Insurer's Fund and to NCRTD for IPRA information including personnel file and history of Mary Diaz after hearing she was involved in a similar, now confirmed, serious accident before she struck my client. At this point it's somewhat of a non-issue because we will be able to obtain a copy of any investigation performed by those entities in discovery and intend to do so once our Amended Complaint is served."
Coleman's original complaint named the city of Santa Fe as a defendant, but it was not listed as a defendant in the amended complaint.
