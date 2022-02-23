Amazon announced Wednesday it has signed a lease for a Los Lunas site where it will build a 1 million-square-foot "fulfillment center," creating an estimated 600 jobs.
The mammoth warehouse, where items will be stored, packed and shipped, is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be the second fulfillment center in the Albuquerque area.
These giant facilities fulfill customers' orders — hence the name — and ship the parcels to delivery stations in local areas.
Los Lunas Mayor Charles Griego said in a statement the planned center will be "transformative," injecting an estimated $300 million into the economy of the community south of Albuquerque, which has a population of about 15,000.
"Our ability to create more employment opportunities for our local families could not have come at a better time," Griego said.
The news comes several months after Facebook announced a planned expansion of its massive data-storage center campus in Los Lunas, bringing the project to a total of 3.8 million square feet with an estimated 400 employees.
Recruitment and hiring for the Amazon facility will kick into full gear a few months before the project is finished west of Interstate 25 and N.M. 6, company spokeswoman Zoe Richmond said.
The company saw the need for fulfillment centers to serve areas of Northern New Mexico and, at the moment, doesn't plan to build any in Southern New Mexico, which is served by the El Paso, Texas; Tucson, Ariz.; and Albuquerque centers, Richmond said.
"Really, where we're growing our footprint is the northern part of the state," she said.
Amazon recently signed a five-year lease for 10,000 square feet of a vacant armory in Española to create a delivery site.
Meanwhile, the retail giant's Los Lunas center is expected to generate jobs with an average starting wage of at least $15 an hour, plus benefits.
Amazon so far has invested more than $200 million in New Mexico, creating 3,500 full- and part-time jobs, and fostering relationships with about 8,700 small to medium vendors and independent authors within the state, the company said in a news release.
The jobs mostly are split between Albuquerque's 3 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 1 million-square-foot sorting center, both of which are on the same west-side campus.
The Albuquerque complex grew immensely from the initial plan, which called for a 465,000-square-foot warehouse and 1,000 workers.
Richmond said she couldn't comment on whether the Los Lunas center might expand beyond the current plans.
"At this point our focus is to open the fulfillment center we do have planned," Richmond said. "We can't speculate on future growth."
