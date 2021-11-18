Plans for an Amazon distribution center in Northern New Mexico are underway, with the world's largest online retailer entering into a five-year lease with Española for a portion of a vacant armory building the city will acquire from the New Mexico National Guard.
The Amazon center could open as soon as Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving, Española City Manager Xavier Martinez said.
The company is initially leasing about 6,000 square feet of the 28,000-square-foot National Guard armory for $4,000 per month, Martinez said. The lease began Oct. 1 and ends Jan. 1, 2027. The deal allows the company to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Martinez said Amazon could expand into more or all of the building at a later date.
Amazon, which ranks No. 3 in Fortune’s Global 500 in revenue, did not respond to requests for comment.
The company also is building its first New Mexico fulfillment center in Albuquerque.
The city of Española has a memorandum of understanding with the New Mexico National Guard to enter into the lease with Amazon until the property transfer is complete. The Guard plans to hand ownership of the armory to the city by the end of the year, Martinez said.
“We are currently working on a date to transfer ownership of the property to the city in the very near future,” said Joe Vigil, a spokesman for the New Mexico National Guard.
The Guard is deactivating the armory rather than relocating it, Vigil said.
Martinez said he was unsure of the distance Amazon will reach with deliveries from the Española center.
“Española is a great hub to access three states within 100 miles,” the city manager said.
Amazon is another shot in the arm for Española after Walmart’s arrival in 1999 triggered retail growth, Martinez said.
Having one of the world’s largest businesses in town could lead to other business giving Española a look, he added.
