Organizers with the Alzheimer’s Association say more space means better service.
The organization’s Santa Fe office recently relocated from a 300-square-foot building on St. Francis Drive to a facility more than three times that size on Luisa Street — a move organizers believe will help them better support people living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Of equal importance, they added, the larger space will benefit those who provide care.
“The caregivers are the unsung heroes,” said Beth Hamilton, the Santa Fe office’s only full-time employee. “They’re not paid, they’re usually family members, and over time it becomes 24/7 care.”
Hamilton said families — especially those in rural areas of the state — often cannot afford to put their loved ones in assisted living, so they care for them on their own.
“It’s a beautiful thing but it’s also a hard thing because then they don’t take care of themselves,” she said. “They think they can handle it for a while, and then they reach that point that they can’t handle it anymore, and they reach out to us.”
Hamilton said the new facility allows her room to provide presentations that help the public better understand the progressive brain disease and provide training courses on how to effectively communicate with those who have it.
All consultations, programs and support groups are free, she said.
Tim Sheahan, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter, said the decision to relocate couldn’t be more timely.
According to a 2019 report from the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of deaths related to Alzheimer’s or dementia between 2000 and 2017 increased by 145 percent. In New Mexico, diagnoses rose 5 percent between 2018 and 2019 from 41,000 to 43,000, and the state organization predicts another 23.3 percent increase by 2025.
“This just shows the need,” Sheahan said, noting patients rely on the help of more than 108,000 unpaid dementia caregivers.
Hamilton, whose father, grandmother, aunts and uncles all suffered from the disease, said these statistics don’t take into account the large number of people who have not yet been diagnosed. She added the more people who are affected, the greater the need for resources like her center.
Since moving into the new location Feb. 6, she’s already seen a surge of walk-in visitors.
Now, the “visibility on the streets and in a larger space will hopefully be more conducive to having people access our resources more easily,” she said.
Last year, Sheahan said, the organization served more than 500 people in the northeast region — a number that's likely to grow.
Still, to reach other towns within the region will require more volunteers and at least one more full-time staffer to assist with outreach, organizers said.
“When you look outside that need just in Santa Fe, there’s so many folks up there who don’t have access to those services easily,” Hamilton said after giving a presentation in Las Vegas, N.M.
While Hamilton said the association’s vision is “a world without Alzheimer’s — we don’t want to exist,” as long as the disease persists, so will the need for a quality office.
“It feels like we’re turning a corner here with this new office space,” she said. “I’m excited about the future here.”
