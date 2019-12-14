Along New Mexico's border, migrants in the backyard

HERMANAS, N.M.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, rancher Russell Johnson was at home watching football, relaxing and tracking players on his fantasy team, when he got a phone call. The U.S. Border Patrol was on the line.
A four-door Chevy pickup carrying 10 people had just rammed through the barbed wire fence that not only marks the boundary of his ranch but also the U.S. border with Mexico. The driver floored it across his property and onto a nearby highway, but when Border Patrol agents engaged him in a high-speed chase and spiked his tires, he veered back onto Johnson’s land in a desperate bid to get back to Mexico.
Barreling off-road down a creosote bush-dotted plain, spewing clouds of dust, the Silverado cleared one arroyo but crashed head on into the next. The driver and one other person tried to flee on foot back across the border, while others still in the truck suffered injuries ranging from broken bones to a lacerated liver and head trauma.
“You think, ‘Oh my god, who all is hurt? Is there property damage?’ ” Johnson said, recalling his initial reaction to the incident as he stood at the crash site weeks later, flipping through photos of the red pickup bent like an accordion. “By the time I got down here, ambulances were loading people up.”
These “drive-thrus,” as ranchers call them, are a decades-old part of life in the remote border regions of far southwestern New Mexico. But this year, ranchers say vehicle and pedestrian crossings have increased and that ranchers have had less protection. The number of federal agents patrolling this porous area decreased amid an influx of asylum-seekers at ports of entry, and also after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham withdrew most of a contingent of New Mexico National Guardsmen who had been assisting them.
The continued incursions, both by car and on foot, are why Johnson and other ranchers here favor President Donald Trump’s expansion of the border barrier. They’re also a main reason ranchers are voicing grievances with all levels of government — with the Border Patrol for not keeping enough agents on remote border lines and with state agencies for what they call insufficient public safety and infrastructure.
Asked about this criticism, the state responded that New Mexico has made a concerted effort this year to invest in border equipment such as drones, telecommunication improvement projects and increased police presence in southwestern border areas, and that such efforts would continue.
“I have professional alliances in the area and personal friends in the area along with knowledge of the area,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Kelly Hamilton said. “It remains a priority.”
Asked whether the governor was concerned about the Guard withdrawal’s impact on local residents, spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the “framing of this question” was “absurd,” adding it was the Trump administration and federal immigration authorities that hurt border communities by dropping off hundreds of asylum-seekers in southern cities earlier this year.
”The governor is under no obligation to take part in the president’s impotent charade of racist propaganda about militarizing the border and his lies about the vulnerable Central American people,” he said.
Fixing the fence
On a recent afternoon, Johnson, 31, drove a white full-size pickup around his cattle ranch, which was started by his great-grandfather in 1918. He sported a scruffy beard and wore Oakley sunglasses, a dusty black cowboy hat and a Carhartt vest over a jean-colored long-sleeve shirt. It had rained a few days earlier — a rare occurrence in these parts — but the parched Chihuahuan Desert was already mostly dry.
The ranch, located near the ghost town of Hermanas and along an isolated stretch of highway between Columbus and the state’s southwestern tip known as the Bootheel, runs along eight miles of the international border. Four of those miles are marked by World War II-style vehicle barriers known as Normandy fencing, while the rest is a mix of post-and-rail barriers and simple barbed wire fence.
It’s the fence that Johnson and his family struggle with the most. Vehicles smuggling drugs and people routinely barge through the barbed wire, attempting to traverse his land to get to N.M. 9, which runs east-west a few miles north of the border. Some are caught by Border Patrol, but others are not.
“You don’t hear about this stuff unless there’s a significant seizure of drugs or a lot of people are injured,” Johnson said. “Nobody knows how many drugs and people are coming through here.”
The drive-thrus are particularly problematic for border ranches because drivers often travel at unsafe speeds, flying through their property erratically to try to avoid apprehension.
Standing at the fence, Johnson pointed out dozens of old and broken wire clips dangling from patches of new fencing — each spot a separate record of past drive-thrus. Like the rings of a tree, they showed the passage of time: some old and rusted, several freshly cut in recent months.
“This spot got so bad we put new fence stays in,” Johnson said, grabbing one section of fence. “But it wasn’t a week before we got another drive-thru. It’s frustrating, fixing this up when you know it’s going to be broken again.”
The Johnsons, rather than the federal government, have to pay for the upkeep of the fence, which separates the ranch from the Mexican ghost town of Las Chepas.
“A private citizen shouldn’t be responsible for maintaining an international boundary,” he said. “That’s not right.”
Ranchers say the drive-thrus also hurt their bottom line. A breach in the fence, for instance, can allow the Johnsons’ cattle to roam into Mexico. And when that’s happened, he hasn’t been able to get them back.
Foot traffic
Plenty of migrants and drug smugglers also cross by foot and there are a number of areas where the border barrier is easy to simply step across. In one spot on Johnson’s land, the post-and-rail barrier was so depressed it only reached Johnson’s shins.
“Just recently, I’ve seen more human trafficking than I’ve seen out here in past years,” said Amanda Adame, whose Keeler Ranch is west of Johnson’s and close to the Grant County town of Hachita.
Adame often finds bales of marijuana left on her land, and two weeks ago she encountered a group of six migrants on her ranch.
“The Border Patrol didn’t even know there was anyone walking,” she said. “It was like, ‘What’s going on? Why haven’t you seen the tracks yet?’ ”
To be sure, the vast majority of people who cross these minimal barriers seek better economic opportunities in the U.S. and are far from trying to threaten or harm ranchers. Some do show up at homes, yet they usually just ask for shelter, food or water.
But the U.S. Border Patrol says the migrants are often guided by smugglers and there is plenty of cartel-driven drug running as well. Ranchers complain this has led to dangerous situations over the years.
In the 1990s, a group of Mexican men who crossed the border held up Johnson’s father and uncle at gunpoint in an attempt to steal their truck. In 2015, a ranch employee in the Bootheel was kidnapped by drug smugglers before being released across the state line in Arizona.
More recently, ranchers have reported a number of break-ins at their homes. And many don’t let their children play outside unless they’re supervised by an armed adult, according to the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.
“Ranchers have to live under a whole new security regime,” said Caren Cowan, the group’s executive director. “Most of them don’t go to the barn without a weapon.”
Border Patrol enforcement
There are many signs of federal law enforcement in the area. On any given day, drivers in this remote section of N.M. 9 may very well see more Border Patrol trucks than civilian vehicles. Cameras attached to tall poles scan the produce fields owned by Johnson’s uncle, while a federal drone blimp hangs in the sky a few miles away.
Johnson says his family has a good relationship with Border Patrol agents, and both parties let each other know when they see abnormal activity.
But he also says the level of enforcement isn’t enough, echoing a common complaint that agents patrol the highway more than the border line itself. That can force Johnson to deal with smugglers first because his land is sandwiched between the border and the highway.
“There’s little to no enforcement south of the highway,” he said. “It’s like they forfeited two miles to the smuggling organizations.”
The communication doesn’t appear to be stellar with all agents, either. At one point while Johnson was driving around his land, an agent pulled up and asked, “You guys from around here?”
After Johnson identified himself and the agent departed, the rancher shook his head. “It’s borderline criminal,” he said. “You’re on my ranch but don’t know who I am?”
Border Patrol agents say it is difficult for the agency to staff its stations in Deming and Lordsburg, which patrol far-flung ranching areas, because the desert conditions are tough and agents don’t want their families to live in remote towns.
“There’s no phone service over there,” said Border Patrol Agent Oscar Maldonado, who didn’t bring his family along when he was briefly posted in Lordsburg before transferring to a station near El Paso. “You’re on your own. It’s rough.”
New Mexico stance
While immigration enforcement is under the purview of the federal government, ranchers voice criticism of state officials as well, saying they’ve long neglected this region regardless of which party is in power.
“We’re disappointed the governor hasn’t put more focus on the issue,” Cowan said. “The administration has not deemed this to be the crisis that it is.”
Ranchers say they became more exposed after Lujan Grisham reduced the number of guardsmen assisting at the border from 180 to 20 earlier this year. Those guardsmen had assisted the Border Patrol with tasks such as manning cameras so more agents could monitor for migrants and smugglers crossing the border.
”There are way fewer agents,” Adame said.
The Border Patrol confirmed it removed some agents from the field in New Mexico to take over tasks guardsmen had been carrying out.
”I think she’s completely ignorant — and I don’t mean that in a condescending way — I just think she’s uneducated in what we really are dealing with down here,” Erica Valdez, a rancher in Hidalgo County, said of the governor. “I wish she would make more of an effort to take us into consideration.”
Border Patrol withdrew more agents from the area this spring to address a huge increase in largely Central American asylum-seekers. Amid the influx, the number of people who were apprehended or presented themselves at the ports of entry without proper paperwork increased 88 percent in fiscal year 2019 compared to the previous year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Asked about the issue in a recent interview, the state’s adjutant general said ranchers are justified in not feeling safe, since more armed people are coming across the border than in the past. Yet he said this was not the state’s responsibility.
“I don’t blame them one bit — it’s a problem,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Nava, who previously worked on a counter-drug task force in the border region. “But I think honestly it’s not the state of New Mexico’s problem but a federal problem to deal with the issues that are down there.”
The Governor’s Office had a similar response.
“It’s the governor’s responsibility to make sure Border Patrol has people to do their paperwork?” Stelnicki asked.
Asked whether the governor views the security situation on the border as a crisis, her office said she does but not to the extent that it warrants building a wall.
Sparse infrastructure
Ranchers also said the presence of New Mexico State Police in the area is minimal, and they rarely see sheriff’s deputies from Luna and Grant counties.
There are basic infrastructure issues as well. There is no cellphone service on many ranches, and travelers can traverse large sections of N.M. 9 and other parts of the Bootheel without picking up any signal. Ranchers say this poses a problem for basic public safety in emergencies.
”If something does happen, there’s no way that law enforcement is going to have a chance to get out here,” Adame said. “Very few of them even know where I live.”
State lawmakers did, however, set aside $2.5 million for “border security, public health and communications” during the last legislative session. Around $570,000 of that funding was used to pay for drones and other equipment, and roughly $700,000 has been or will be spent to improve telecommunications in the region.
Earlier this year, the state police also launched “Operation Bootheel,” which put additional officers in the region. State police Chief Tim Johnson has “made a concerted effort to ensure his officers remain highly visible along the border,” the Governor’s Office said.
Some ranchers said they have seen more law enforcement in the area since the state sent more officers. They were particularly complimentary about controversial new Trump administration immigration policies, such as a requirement that most asylum-seekers wait for their court hearings in Mexico instead of the U.S.
“It’s gotten better,” said Tricia Elbrock, who owns a ranch near the town of Animas in Hidalgo County. “With Trump doing what he’s doing, it’s slowed down.”
Ranchers say there’s a tendency for this situation to be seen through a political lens, given the divisive national immigration debate and the fact this region votes Republican while the state’s governor is Democrat. But they said that’s not the right approach.
“This isn’t a partisan issue,” Adame said. “I want to be safe and I want my family to be safe. That’s my biggest issue. I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. I want you to secure my border. If it takes a wall, so be it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.