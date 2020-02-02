Fresh off the Super Bowl, it's worth remembering that Republican presidential nominee Richard Nixon considered asking football coach Vince Lombardi to be his running mate in 1968.
Handlers for Nixon knew Lombardi was a Catholic who had once studied to become a priest. They began checking deeper into the coach's background and discovered Lombardi was a Democrat. This detail scotched Nixon's interest in pursuing a political alliance with Lombardi.
Instead of trying to team up with the most popular and most quoted disciplinarian in the land, Nixon settled for Spiro Agnew, the corrupt but little-known governor of Maryland, as his vice president.
Lombardi died young at 57 in 1970. The Super Bowl trophy is named in his honor, but Nixon's interest in the coach is evidence that almost anything is possible in politics.
This brings us to a turnabout in Northern New Mexico, where Republicans usually yawn and surrender legislative seats without a fight.
State Senate District 39 might be different this spring. Two Republicans have announced they are running for the seat, creating the possibility of a rare GOP primary.
Susan Vescovo, daughter of Democratic state Sen. Mary Kay Papen, was the first to declare for the Republican nomination. Her opponent in the primary would be Joey Tiano, who was a police officer for 24 years and lives in Santa Fe.
The incumbent is Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos. She's off to a big lead in fundraising, having collected $31,570 in the second half of 2019.
Papen's reelection committee even donated $500 to Stefanics. That might have been a first, as mother snubbed daughter to affirm her loyalty to a fellow member of the Democratic caucus.
As for Tiano, he was all over the Capitol last week. He stood alongside 30 sheriffs, NRA members and the group Pro-Gun Women. All of them oppose Senate Bill 5, which would allow the government to seize firearms based on sworn allegations about someone being a danger to himself or others.
Tiano said the bill violates due process rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.
Stefanics voted for Senate Bill 5 as a member of the Senate Public Affairs Committee. She helped the proposal advance on a 4-3 party-line vote.
District 39 is the only Senate seat stretching to Northern New Mexico where an incumbent Democrat might be vulnerable.
This is because the district resembles a salamander plopped onto the state map. District 39 includes parts of Santa Fe and San Miguel counties in the north, then sprawls to precincts in Bernalillo, Torrance and Valencia counties. The district ends in the Republican stronghold of Lincoln County.
Stefanics in 2016 won the seat in a close election against Republican Ted Barela, who was the incumbent by appointment.
Barela had replaced Sen. Phil Griego, D-San Jose, who resigned from the Senate in a scandal. He pocketed a broker's commission on the sale of state building. Griego landed in prison for the misdeed. He has since been paroled.
Griego originally took the Senate seat by besting Stefanics in a tight primary race in 1996. Though Griego won election to the Senate as a Democrat, he often voted with the Republicans.
Now that he's a free man, Griego might again try to mobilize conservative Democrats and independents to vote against Stefanics.
She has been preparing for challengers with direct appeals for cash. Stefanics last year emailed the state's registered lobbyists to ask them for campaign contributions.
Political action committees that donated to Stefanics last year include Realtors, medical professionals and the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline.
Not everything in the state Senate is as offbeat as Stefanics' race for reelection.
Far more predictable is the behavior of Sen. Richard Martinez, who recently was convicted of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
He was mostly absent Friday from a ceremony in the Senate for families of people who died last year in wrecks caused by drunken drivers.
As the event unfolded, Martinez left his chair and spent a few minutes congratulating the state's first poet laureate, Levi Romero.
Then Martinez walked out of the Senate Chamber, his whereabouts unknown for a few minutes.
He returned as fellow lawmakers were about to issue a certificate designating Friday as Mothers Against Drunk Driving Day in the Senate.
A few senators spoke as the ceremony wound to a close.
The grieving families left the chamber and headed for home. Martinez, the most uncomfortable politician in the room, never said a word.
